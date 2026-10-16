Three Pieces Of MH17 Are Coming Home, The Rest Stays In the Netherlands

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Twelve years after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was destroyed over eastern Ukraine, three components of the Boeing 777 registered 9M-MRD are set to be repatriated to Malaysia, according to Mohd Fuad Sharuji, the airline’s longest-serving employee and its crisis director for both MH17 and MH370.

The items: the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), and the Door 4R section — the panel that still bears the aircraft’s official registration number.

The rest of the wreckage stays in the Netherlands.

The larger reconstructed sections of the fuselage — painstakingly reassembled at Gilze-Rijen Air Force Base from thousands of fragments recovered across a 50-square-kilometre war zone in eastern Ukraine — remain in Dutch custody.

It was that reconstruction that proved the case.

Investigators mapped the detonation pattern of a Russian-made Buk 9M38 surface-to-air missile across the left side of the cockpit, with over 800 high-energy fragments identified in the wreckage.

The Dutch Safety Board confirmed both the CVR and FDR ceased recording at 13:20:03 UTC on 17 July 2014 — the moment of impact.

Both were recovered in workable condition, with memory intact.

The Man Who Managed Both Disasters

Mohd Fuad directed Malaysia Airlines’ crisis response for MH370 in March 2014 and MH17 four months later in July — two of the worst aviation disasters in modern history, separated by 111 days, claiming 534 lives combined.

He has since completed 50 years of continuous service with Malaysia Airlines System.

The black boxes — the devices that exist precisely to explain what happened — spent over a decade in European custody while courts, governments, and families sought answers.

The answers were extracted.

The verdicts were handed down.

Now the boxes go home.

The story they told stays in the Netherlands, bolted to a steel frame in a hangar.

READ MORE: Twelve Years On, 298 Trees Still Grow For The Souls Of MH17

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