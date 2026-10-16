Pork, Crosses, and Six-Year-Olds: A Classroom Divide That Parliament Can’t Ignore

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Datuk Willie Mongin (GPS-Puncak Borneo) said a teacher had raised concerns with him about pupils’ behaviour.

He said some children did not want to sit beside Christian or Muslim classmates.

Willie, a member of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), quoted what the pupils were saying.

I do not want to sit with him because he eats pork. I do not want to sit with him because he wears a cross.

He said the issue would become serious if not addressed at primary school level.

Whole-of-Government Approach, Not New Laws

The National Unity Minister, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, said the government is tackling the issue through a “whole-of-government approach” — coordinating across multiple agencies rather than introducing new laws.

Among the programmes listed: teaching children to use social media responsibly.

On whether Malaysia needs a specific law for race, religion and royalty (3R) offences, Aaron said no — existing laws already cover it.

Those include the Penal Code, the Sedition Act, and the Communications and Multimedia Act.

What is needed, he said, is stricter enforcement of laws already on the books.

No New Law, But No Decision Either

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) asked how the ministry would standardise the definition and criteria for speech to be treated as a 3R crime.

Aaron said efforts to introduce specific legislation had been considered before the ministry was set up in 2020.

He said they rejected it in 2019 because it overlapped with existing laws and public sentiment.

He added that the ministry had not decided whether a new bill is needed.

Not An Isolated Case

Willie’s account is not the first time such behaviour has been flagged in Malaysian schools.

Pusat KOMAS, which publishes an annual Malaysia Racism Report, has documented recurring incidents of racial and religious discrimination across public institutions including the education sector.

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) has similarly noted that divisive rhetoric continues to shape institutional spaces and social interactions.

A case study cited by the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS), drawing on Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) research, found that bullying in local schools sometimes retaliates along racial lines.

None of these sources capture classroom seating arrangements specifically — but together they suggest the behaviour Willie described is a symptom of a wider pattern, not an outlier.

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