Malaysian Youths Make 4 In 10 BNPL Transactions, Owe RM2.4 Billion

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Malaysians aged 30 and below made 65.9 million Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) transactions worth RM5.4 billion between January and June, the Ministry of Finance said in a written reply published on the Parliament website.

Nationwide, BNPL transactions in the same period totalled 173.9 million, worth RM14.7 billion.

The numbers:

Transactions: 65.9 million, or 37.9 per cent of the national total.

65.9 million, or 37.9 per cent of the national total. Value: RM5.4 billion, or 36.7 per cent of the national total.

RM5.4 billion, or 36.7 per cent of the national total. Outstanding balance (as of 30 June): RM2.4 billion.

RM2.4 billion. Unpaid amount: RM96.8 million, or 4 per cent of the outstanding balance.

The figures mean nearly 4 in every 10 BNPL transactions nationwide came from people aged 30 and below.

The Question Behind The Reply

The ministry was responding to Datuk Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus).

He asked what steps the Consumer Credit Commission (CCC) would take to prevent young people from falling into debt through excessive BNPL use.

He also asked whether the commission would fully assess consumers’ existing credit and repayment commitments.

As published, the written reply gave figures on transaction volume, outstanding balances and unpaid amounts.

It did not detail specific CCC regulatory measures.

Why The Figures Draw Scrutiny

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong said young Malaysians are using BNPL to pay for daily necessities, including groceries and food delivery.

He linked the trend to low starting wages for fresh graduates.

BNPL services are offered by several providers, including Grab PayLater, Atome and SPayLater.

Instalments from different apps fall due separately, so a user with several accounts faces several repayments each month.

Credit card applications involve income and background checks, while BNPL sign-ups generally do not.

The Malaysia Consumers Movement (MCM) said BNPL creates a false sense of affordability and weakens financial discipline.

A RM1,200 phone, for example, appears as RM100 a month over 12 months.

No More Instant Approvals: Mandatory Affordability Checks

BNPL is a legal loan, and missed payments can be reflected in credit reports held by credit reporting agencies such as CTOS and the Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS).

Commercial banks refer to these credit history records when applicants seek major asset financing, such as housing or car loans.

To address these growing credit risks and close regulatory loopholes, the government introduced the Consumer Credit Act (CCA), which established the Consumer Credit Commission (CCC)—also known locally as Suruhanjaya Kredit Pengguna (SKP).

Under this new legal framework, BNPL providers are no longer allowed to hand out instant credit unchecked; they are legally required to perform mandatory creditworthiness and affordability assessments on consumers before approving any purchases.

In its recent written reply, the Ministry of Finance disclosed the transaction data but gave no specific details on the CCC/SKP’s exact regulatory measures for young users, including whether a consumer’s total existing credit commitments across multiple BNPL platforms would be fully assessed.

BNPL is actually very useful, but users must be disciplined and responsible.

Used wisely, it can be a convenient payment tool that helps you plan better.

Used carelessly, it can leave a lasting mark on your credit record and even ruin you financially.

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