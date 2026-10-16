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Four Families Of Sarawak Flying Doctor Crash Will Get RM130,000
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Four Families Of Sarawak Flying Doctor Crash Will Get RM130,000

Putrajaya announced RM130,000 payments to four families from the Sarawak medical helicopter crash — 37 days after Sarawak had already paid all five, including the pilot’s widow.

by
October 16, 2026
In Brief
  • The federal government will pay RM130,000 each to four families of health workers killed in the Flying Doctor Service crash, excluding the pilot's family.
  • Sarawak's state government responded far quicker, providing RM100,000 to all five families, including the pilot's, with full education sponsorships for children.
  • All five victims received posthumous state honours, highlighting the inconsistency between Sarawak's inclusive recognition and the federal government's limited financial response.

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The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday (15 Oct) that the federal government will pay at least RM130,000 each to the families of four health workers killed in the 8 September Flying Doctor Service (FDS) helicopter crash in Long Lellang, Sarawak.

The four: medical officer Dr Ainul Baraah Kamaruddin, assistant medical officer Alexson Adit Henry, and staff nurses Jessie Paya Jok and Debra Moset.

The fifth victim, pilot Captain Zainol Afiq Bee Sham, was not mentioned in MOH’s statement.

Captain Zainol Afiq was employed by helicopter operator Layang Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd — a private company contracted to operate the FDS route.

His employment status placed him outside MOH’s direct payroll.

His widow, Nor Izzati Syamimi Suhaimi, had already said publicly that she expected federal assistance, noting her husband was integral to the FDS operation.

MOH’s statement described its approach as “comprehensive, transparent, and compassionate.”

The statement did not mention the pilot’s family.

What Sarawak Did, What The Federation Did Not

The contrast between state and federal response is documented and dated.

CategorySarawak State GovernmentFederal MOH
Response timeNext day — September 9October 15 — 37 days later
Families coveredAll 54 only
Cash paymentRM100,000 eachRM130,000 each (4 only)
Children’s educationFull sponsorshipNot announced
Pilot’s familyIncludedNot mentioned

The Sarawak state government announced RM100,000 for each of the five families — including the pilot’s — alongside full education sponsorships for school-going children, the morning after the crash.

The private company moved before the ministry.

In interviews published recently by CodeBlue, a Malaysian news site that covers health policy and the medical sector, the families of Alexson and Jessie noted that Layang Layang Aerospace, the private helicopter operator, had covered funeral expenses before MOH provided any assistance.

Alexson’s widow, Stephanie Essah Incham, is a homemaker and sole caregiver to two children aged five and two.

Her husband was the family’s only income earner.

Layang Layang Aerospace confirmed it provided financial assistance to all five families.

View on Threads

The Medal Contradiction

On Saturday, all five victims — including Captain Zainol Afiq — were posthumously awarded the Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS) in conjunction with the 80th birthday celebration of Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The state honoured all five.

The federal payment announcement covered four.

MOH also confirmed that posthumous promotions for its four staff members were approved by the Public Service Promotion Board on 13 October.

The pilot was not within MOH’s jurisdiction for that process.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Flying Doctor Allowance Has Been RM30 Since 1978 — The Indemnity Form, However, Was Always Ready

This article is based on original reporting by CodeBlue. Read the full report at codeblue.galencentre.org.

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