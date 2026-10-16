Airwallex Brings McLaren Racing Partnership To Malaysian Business Leaders

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Cross-border payments firm Airwallex plans to double its Malaysian workforce this year, its vice president of global marketing, Jon Stona, said on 3 October, as the company reported more than RM2 billion in remittance volume in the country in 2025.

Stona spoke at a fireside chat with McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown at Le Méridien Putrajaya.

Founders, chief financial officers and technology leaders attended.

Airwallex is an official McLaren partner.

Stona said the company has placed staff on the ground in Malaysia for several years.

He said Airwallex applies global principles but relies on local teams for market knowledge, and that good ideas often come from staff close to customers rather than from headquarters.

The company said its local corporate team grew 66 per cent in 2025.

It has opened a Kuala Lumpur headquarters, with capacity for more than 160 local employees.

Multi-Currency Accounts Skip Forced Conversion

Airwallex said it received e-money issuance approval and a Class A Money Services Business licence from Bank Negara Malaysia, after which it launched a commercial suite for Malaysian businesses.

The suite includes multi-currency accounts that can hold funds in more than 20 currencies without automatic conversion to ringgit, according to the company.

It also integrates with DuitNow, FPX, GrabPay and Touch ‘n Go, and offers corporate cards with expense tracking.

Airwallex’s main targets are small and medium enterprises, digital merchants and fast-growing startups.

Some Malaysian companies use the platform alongside banks such as Maybank and CIMB for domestic ringgit transactions, it said.

Every Race Gets a Debrief, Win or Lose

On the McLaren partnership, Brown said sponsorships have shifted from hospitality and brand awareness to partners that help run the business, in areas such as finance, communications and technology, as well as partners that help engage fans.

Stona said the partnership had exceeded Airwallex’s expectations and had shaped the company’s later sports deals.

Founded in Melbourne in 2015, Airwallex has grown from an Asia-Pacific start-up into a global financial platform.

Brown said McLaren holds a debrief after every race, whether the result is good or bad.

A poor pit stop should be assessed on facts rather than by blaming an individual.

The session took place on the eve of the Formula 1 race at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

Zak (left) and Stona arrive at the private session for Malaysian founders and finance leaders at Le Méridien Putrajaya on 3 October. (Pic: Fernando Fong)

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