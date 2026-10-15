MCA Draws Parallel Between Ridhuan Tee And Lim Guan Eng Over Unanswered Debate Challenge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Since early this month, MCA Youth deputy chairman Mike Chong Yew Chuan has issued a standing debate challenge to Malaysian Chinese Muslim convert preacher Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah in Bahasa Melayu on national unity, diversity, and inclusion.

Tee has not accepted the invitation.

Instead of addressing the challenge directly, Tee took to social media to mock MCA’s minimal electoral presence, questioning their political relevance.

Chong interpreted this deflection as an elitist avoidance tactic, claiming Tee was refusing to face him solo because of a preoccupation with political rank and titles.

A Comparison Chong Made, With a History Behind It

Chong drew a direct parallel to a prior episode — when DAP’s Lim Guan Eng declined a debate challenge from then-MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong over the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project, with rank cited as the reason.

When Wee later became MCA president, the debate still did not happen.

Chong argues that Tee is using the same excuse — rank and position.

Tee has repeatedly and publicly questioned whether non-Malays are sufficiently proficient in Bahasa Melayu and genuinely committed to the national identity — positions he has stated in writings, interviews, and public forums over the years.

Being likened to a DAP Chinese leader — by MCA, no less — is not a neutral observation.

From a Funeral to a Debate Stage That Never Was

On 1 October, Tee accused political leaders of staging a “performance” by attending the state funeral of Tun Dr Hasmah Mohd Ali.

Chong responded by calling it manufactured antagonism, and went as far as to suggest that those who reject Malaysia’s multi-ethnic reality have no place demanding others prove their belonging.

Although Tee has long been at odds with the Chinese community over his controversial rhetoric, this marked a rare direct offensive from MCA, prompting Tee — who noted he is a former MCA lifelong member — to fire back on Facebook:

MCA ni siapa? Bertanding pilihanraya menang satu dua kerusi je? Itu pun hrp undi Melayu je bg dia menang. Kalau tidak 0.

Tee dismissed the party as electorally irrelevant without Malay support, turning the citizenship question back on Chong by asking which race leaves Malaysia the most.

The following day, Chong issued the formal debate challenge — in Bahasa Melayu, open format, on Malaysia’s future as a diverse and inclusive nation.

Tee did not accept the challenge; Chong interpreted the non-response as a refusal, publicly stating that Tee appeared “afraid to face him solo.”

READ MORE: Ridhuan Tee Called MCA ‘Biawak Hidup’, He Was Their Member For 15 Years

READ MORE: MCA’s Own Ex-Member Ridhuan Tee Told To Leave Malaysia By — MCA

READ MORE: “Ultra Kiasu” And Now Gambling, Drinking, Adultery Too? Malaysian Convert’s Concern Post About “My Race” Gets Replies From That Race

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.