Mother And Son Arrested After Non-Islamic Ritual Video Goes Viral
A 21-year-old Muslim man and his 51-year-old mother were arrested by religious authorities in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (13 Oct), after videos allegedly showing him participating in a non-Islamic ritual circulated widely on social media.
In Brief
- Aliff Daniel, 21, and his 51-year-old mother were arrested after a non-Islamic ritual video went viral online.
- Both are being investigated under Syariah law for worship contrary to Islamic law and insulting Islam.
- Authorities expect to summon at least 14 others, while urging the public not to spread unverified information.