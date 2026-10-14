Mother And Son Arrested After Non-Islamic Ritual Video Goes Viral

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The video spread faster than the warrant.

By the time Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) director Datuk Mohd. Shahzihan Ahmad confirmed the arrest on Tuesday (13 Oct), the footage had already done its work — shared, screenshotted, and debated across platforms for days.

Aliff Daniel, 21, was arrested alongside his 51-year-old mother.

The authorities took both into custody after the Shah Alam Syariah Lower Court issued arrest warrants.

Authorities are investigating the two under Sections 4 and 10 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995.

Section 4 covers acts of worship contrary to Islamic law.

Section 10 covers insulting or bringing Islam into contempt.

Two Theories, Fourteen Names, No Details

The authorities are, in effect, pursuing two separate theories of the same incident.

JAIS said it expects to summon at least 14 other individuals to assist in the investigation.

No details were given on who they are or what role they allegedly played.

Shahzihan urged the public not to speculate or circulate unverified information.

The Islamic Development Department (Jakim) director-general Sirajuddin Suhaimee said Jakim had forwarded reports on the matter to state Islamic religious departments for further action.

Both men declined to elaborate beyond their official statements.

READ MORE: Malay Muslim Man Filmed At Thaipusam Ritual: JAIS Is Investigating, And Has Not Ruled Out That The Videos Are Fake

READ MORE: Penang Mufti Urges Muslims To Safeguard Faith After Viral Hindu Temple Clean-Up Video

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