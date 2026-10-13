Own A Proton Or Perodua Made Before 2006? The Government Will Give You Up To RM4,000 Towards A New One
The Vehicle Replacement Matching Grant Programme, first introduced under Budget 2026, will continue into 2027. The government contributes up to RM2,000; the carmaker matches it. The old car must be scrapped.
The government has confirmed the Vehicle Replacement Matching Grant Programme will continue into 2027, allowing owners of cars aged 20 years and above to trade in their vehicles for a new Proton or Perodua and receive a combined rebate of up to RM4,000.
The programme was first introduced under Budget 2026.
Its extension was confirmed in key budget documents compiled by the Ministry of Finance (MOF).
Under the structure, the government contributes up to RM2,000, matched by the participating national carmaker — Proton or Perodua — for an equivalent amount.
The total allocation stands at RM10 million, with an estimated 5,000 car owners expected to benefit.
The old vehicle must be deregistered through the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) e-DeREG system and scrapped at an authorised automotive treatment facility.
It cannot be resold to a third party or returned to the road.
How Much You Get Depends on What You Buy
The amount received depends on the new model selected.