Malaysia’s Newest Doubles Pair Just Won A Super 500 Badminton Tournament, They Had Never Played Together Before

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Aaron Tai and Yap Roy King did not train together for months.

They did not build chemistry over a season.

A coach paired them up, sent them to Finland, and told them to figure it out.

They figured it out.

The two Malaysians won the 2026 BWF Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland, on Sunday (11 Oct) — a Super 500 World Tour title — in their first tournament together as a pair.

They did not drop a single game across five matches.

Final score against Taiwan’s Lai Po-yu and Tsai Fu-cheng: 21-19, 21-19.

The Arctic Open is not a minor event; it sits at Super 500 level — the fourth tier in the BWF World Tour structure, below only the Super 750, Super 1000, and World Tour Finals.

Winning it carries 9,200 world ranking points and a prize purse of US$39,500 (approximately RM161,450) for the pair.

For context: there are only nine Super 500 tournaments on the global calendar; Tai and Yap won one of them on their first outing together.

The Tournament Run

They entered unseeded and unranked as a pair; they left as champions.

Round Opponent Score Round 1 Tan Wee Kiong / Nur Azriyn (MAS) 21-12, 21-13 Round of 16 Lee Fang-chih / Lee Fang-jen (TPE, No. 21) 21-19, 21-11 Quarterfinals Peeratchai / Pakkapon (THA, No. 34) 21-13, 21-19 Semifinals Christian Faust Kjær / Rasmus Kjær (DEN, No. 32) 21-14, 21-16 Final Lai Po-yu / Tsai Fu-cheng (TPE) 21-19, 21-19

From Finland, To A Bigger Stage

Ten sets played, 10 sets won.

National men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi formed the combination as part of the Badminton Association of Malaysia’s strategy to test new pairings ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Tai, 18, ordinarily partners Kang Khai Xing — the pair who won the 2024 World Junior Championship.

Yap, 25, ordinarily partners Wan Arif Junaidi; neither man’s regular partner was in Finland.

The experiment produced a Super 500 title.

Tai and Yap are scheduled to compete at the Denmark Open — a Super 750 event, one tier higher — where they face South Korea’s Kang Min-hyuk and Lee Jong-min in the Round of 32.

The ranking points from Finland will follow them there.

Adding to the nation’s stellar week in Vantaa, men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia also showed immense promise; after struggling for form and dropping in rankings following a gruelling, injury-hit period, his spirited charge to the semifinals capped off a highly successful tournament for Malaysian badminton

Tai and Yap are the second Malaysian men’s doubles pair in the post-Covid era to win the Arctic Open, following Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in 2024.

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