Malay Muslim Man Filmed At Thaipusam Ritual: JAIS Is Investigating, And Has Not Ruled Out That The Videos Are Fake

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A series of Facebook posts exposing a 21-year-old Malay-Muslim man’s participation in Hindu rituals during the Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves spread rapidly across social media, drawing swift reactions from religious authorities, government officials, and the public alike.

The case has since become one of the more charged faith-and-identity flashpoints in recent Malaysian public discourse.

The viral posts revealed a pattern of spiritual activity that extended well beyond a single temple visit.

Born Muslim, from a Malay family, the man has reportedly:

Performed Hindu rituals during Thaipusam at Batu Caves

Traveled to multiple countries for religious or spiritual purposes

Practiced tarot card reading

Identified with the New Age Movement (NAM)

Claimed to operate as a shaman (pawang), combining Siamese mantras with Islamic ruqyah (incantations)

The Thaipusam footage served as the tipping point, crystallising public outrage that had been building around his broader spiritual profile.

Government Steps In — But First, JAIS Wants to Know If the Videos Are Even Real

Religious authorities moved quickly to contain the fallout.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Zulkifli Hasan, stated that the government takes the viral footage seriously.

Islamic religious enforcement agencies are actively reviewing the material and investigating it under existing laws.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s position on aqidah (Islamic faith) protection — no compromise on practices that deviate from Islamic teachings — while urging the public to allow the investigation to conclude before drawing conclusions.

On the ground, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) moved on the same day, issuing a formal media statement, confirming that an investigation had been opened under Sections 4 and 10 of the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995 — covering offences related to acts of worship that contravene Islamic law, and acts that bring the religion into disrepute.

Notably, JAIS stopped short of confirming the central claim.

The department stated it has not yet verified that the acts depicted in the viral posts were carried out by the individual concerned at Batu Caves during Thaipusam, as widely circulated.

JAIS also raised the possibility that the footage may involve superimposed editing or artificial intelligence manipulation — and said investigators are examining the precise location of the incident to determine whether it falls within JAIS jurisdiction before proceeding further.

The department closed its statement with a firm commitment to upholding the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah creed among Muslims in Selangor, pledging that all complaints will be handled professionally, firmly, swiftly, and fairly.

The Mufti’s Warning: Forbidden, Yes — But Do Not Rush to Judge

The most pointed intervention came from Mufti of Kelantan, Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad, whose two-part message cut directly against the grain of public sentiment.

On the question of permissibility, the Mufti was unequivocal; imitating or participating in the religious rituals of other faiths is explicitly forbidden in Islam — no ambiguity, no grey area, no room for cultural curiosity as a defence.

Where the Mufti drew a harder line, however, was against the public itself.

The rush to brand the man an apostate — murtad — drew a firm warning.

Labelling someone as having left the faith is not a conclusion to be reached by social media consensus.

A proper investigation must first establish whether the man acted out of kejahilan, plain ignorance, or out of deliberate and knowing intent to abandon his faith.

Those are two very different things in Islamic jurisprudence, and the distinction carries serious legal and spiritual weight.

The Mufti’s call was for rehabilitation over condemnation — an assessment of the man’s mental and spiritual state, followed by appropriate legal and corrective action.

The goal, as framed, is to prevent public confusion from hardening into a verdict before the facts are fully known.

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