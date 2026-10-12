Drivers Paid For Petrol But Their Cars Died Anyway, And Now They Want Answers

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Scores of drivers in Penang, Kedah, and Perak woke up to broken-down cars in early October 2026 — and they all had one thing in common: they had just filled up with RON95 petrol.

The complaints spread fast on social media.

Videos of cars being towed and receipts held up to cameras.

Engines that jerked violently, stalled mid-road, or simply refused to start.

The suspected culprit: petrol contaminated with water.

Complaints zeroed in on two brands—Petron and Caltex—at stations across the northern corridor, including Batu Kawan in Penang, Alor Setar, and Sungai Petani in Kedah.

More than 30 formal complaints were lodged with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Penang alone.

Drivers showed up at stations in groups, receipts in hand, demanding accountability.

The core grievance is simple: they paid for fuel.

Their cars broke down, and someone needs to pay for the repairs.

What The Government Found — And Didn’t Find

KPDN enforcement officers moved quickly, conducting surprise inspections at flagged stations.

They checked digital Automatic Tank Gauge (ATG) systems, used manual dipping sticks, and applied Water Finding Paste inside underground storage tanks.

The initial result: no visible contamination detected.

But that answer has not satisfied anyone.

Meanwhile, videos continue to circulate on social media — mechanics siphoning murky, rust-coloured liquid from affected vehicles, the footage shared by drivers who say the evidence is sitting right there in their own fuel tanks, not in any underground reservoir KPDN has tested.

KPDN has since collected fuel samples from 11 petrol stations and sent them to the Chemistry Department in Petaling Jaya for laboratory analysis.

Results are expected to take two to three weeks.

Investigators are also expanding checks up the supply chain — from distribution depots to the tankers that deliver fuel to stations — because a localised batch or depot-level contamination could explain why complaints are concentrated in the north and limited to two brands.

https://www.tiktok.com/@fbiautoworksgarage/video/7694655315383438593?q=petron%20minyak&t=1791726995864

The Denial That Made Things Worse

Petron Malaysia completed an internal investigation and issued a statement saying its RON95 fully complies with product specifications and that it found no contamination at its stations.

That statement landed badly; motorists on social media accused the company of deflecting.

Consumer groups pushed back harder.

The Consumer Association of Kota Kinabalu Etiqa (CAKE) has insisted that if laboratory results confirm the fuel was faulty, stations must compensate affected drivers — and called for testing to be conducted by an independent third party, not the brands themselves.

The specific demand: test the fuel still sitting inside the broken-down vehicles’ tanks, not just the station’s underground reservoirs.

No other major brands — Petronas, Shell, or BHP — have been implicated.

The complaints are geographically and brand-specific, pointing toward a supply chain issue rather than a systemic national problem.

But until the Chemistry Department’s lab results are back, no one can say with certainty what went wrong, where it went wrong, or who is responsible.

KPDN said it will take action if it confirms contamination.

What that action looks like — and whether drivers will be compensated — remains open.

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