Drivers Paid For Petrol But Their Cars Died Anyway, And Now They Want Answers
Motorists across northern Malaysia are demanding independent testing after their vehicles broke down shortly after refuelling with RON95 — and both Petron and Caltex say their fuel is clean. The government’s lab results won’t be ready for weeks.
Meanwhile, videos continue to circulate on social media — mechanics siphoning murky, rust-coloured liquid from affected vehicles, the footage shared by drivers who say the evidence is sitting right there in their own fuel tanks, not in any underground reservoir KPDN has tested.
Investigators are also expanding checks up the supply chain — from distribution depots to the tankers that deliver fuel to stations — because a localised batch or depot-level contamination could explain why complaints are concentrated in the north and limited to two brands.
The Denial That Made Things Worse
Petron Malaysia completed an internal investigation and issued a statement saying its RON95 fully complies with product specifications and that it found no contamination at its stations.
That statement landed badly; motorists on social media accused the company of deflecting.
Consumer groups pushed back harder.
The Consumer Association of Kota Kinabalu Etiqa (CAKE) has insisted that if laboratory results confirm the fuel was faulty, stations must compensate affected drivers — and called for testing to be conducted by an independent third party, not the brands themselves.
The specific demand: test the fuel still sitting inside the broken-down vehicles’ tanks, not just the station’s underground reservoirs.
No other major brands — Petronas, Shell, or BHP — have been implicated.
The complaints are geographically and brand-specific, pointing toward a supply chain issue rather than a systemic national problem.
But until the Chemistry Department’s lab results are back, no one can say with certainty what went wrong, where it went wrong, or who is responsible.
KPDN said it will take action if it confirms contamination.
What that action looks like — and whether drivers will be compensated — remains open.