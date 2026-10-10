Johor’s Tangkak Tops The API Charts At 186, With 31 Regions Still Unhealthy

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Southern Peninsular Malaysia held the worst air quality in the country on Saturday afternoon (10 Oct), with Tangkak in Johor recording an Air Pollution Index (API) of 186 at 2 pm — overtaking Batu Pahat’s 184 to become the nation’s highest reading of the day.

The shift came as the Department of Environment’s (DOE’s) API Management System recorded 31 unhealthy regions nationwide as of 2 pm, one fewer than at noon.

Temerloh in Pahang moved out of the unhealthy category during the same period, the only area to do so.

Johor led the index.

Beyond Tangkak, Larkin recorded 183, Pasir Gudang 182, and Segamat 180. Kluang stood at 176, Kota Tinggi at 172, and Pengerang at 169.

Across the causeway in Melaka, Bukit Rambai, Alor Gajah, and Melaka City all recorded 170 points.

For Those In the Klang Valley

Shah Alam recorded 164, Petaling Jaya 159 and Klang 154.

In Kuala Lumpur, Cheras reached 173, Batu Muda 167, and Putrajaya 165.

All readings fall within the unhealthy band.

Conditions in northern Malaysia continued to ease, though Perak remained affected — Tasek Ipoh at 172, Ipoh Pekka at 169, Tanjung Malim at 167.

In East Malaysia, Kuching recorded 154. Samarahan, newly added to the monitoring network, recorded 101 — entering the unhealthy band on its first reported reading.

As of 2 pm, 37 regions recorded moderate levels. No region in the country recorded good air quality.

Protecting Yourself From On The Haze

With 31 regions in the unhealthy band, the priority is simple: stay indoors, keep windows and doors shut, and set air conditioning units to recirculate mode rather than drawing in outside air.

If you have an air purifier, run it continuously — units equipped with a High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter trap at least 99.97% of airborne particles, including the fine PM2.5 pollutants that standard filters miss.

When going outside is unavoidable, wear a properly fitted N95 mask — surgical and cloth masks do not filter the fine PM2.5 particles that haze carries.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity; deeper breathing pulls pollutants further into the lungs.

Children, the elderly, pregnant women, and anyone with asthma or heart conditions should not go outside at all today.

Drink water, shower after any outdoor exposure, and change clothes immediately upon returning indoors.

Monitor live hourly updates at the DOE’s APIMS portal, as readings can shift with wind direction.

Seek medical attention immediately if shortness of breath, chest pain, persistent coughing, or severe eye irritation develops.

While an N95 respirator is the best option for healthy adults who must go outside, the Ministry of Health (KKM) warns that they increase breathing resistance and may cause discomfort for pregnant women, the elderly, or those with severe pre-existing heart or lung conditions.

For these vulnerable groups, the absolute safest choice today is to stay entirely indoors with the windows closed and an air purifier running

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