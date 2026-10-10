Anwar Spent Two Hours Reading 95 Pages Of The National Budget, He Drank Water Once

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The numbers from Budget 2027 will be debated for weeks.

The number that travelled fastest on Friday (9 Oct) was one.

One sip of water, two hours, 95 pages, age 79.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday afternoon, beginning at 3.30 pm.

He stood throughout, read every page and reached for his glass once, and this was not the first time.

When Anwar tabled Budget 2025 in October 2024, he read 138 pages over approximately two and a half hours.

One sip.

When he tabled Budget 2026 the following year, the document was 130 pages, and the speech ran two hours.

One sip.

On Friday, the document was 95 pages; the pattern held.

What He Said — And How He Said It

The speech was delivered in full baju Melayu — light blue, complete with songkok and samping.

Anwar opened by invoking the theme Malaysia Madani: Menggapai di Langit, Mengakar di Bumi and repeatedly used the Arabic term waad—meaning promise or covenant.

He framed the government’s obligations to the people as a Waad Nasional, a National Promise.

He also used the Arabic word lighad, meaning tomorrow, in laying out the government’s forward commitments.

In the same speech, Anwar quoted a classical Tamil sage and drew from Shangtang Kaishi Song — a verse attributed to a Buddhist monk of the Tang Dynasty, circa 618 to 907 AD — to argue that great achievement requires enduring hardship first.

The plum blossom, the verse holds, cannot be fragrant without first surviving the biting cold.

#Budget2027 #SinarDaily ♬ original sound – Sinar Daily @sinardailymy The Tang dynasty ruled China from 618 to 907 and is widely regarded as a golden age of Chinese poetry, producing celebrated poets and works that continue to influence Chinese literature. Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recited: "Bù jīng yī fān hán chè gǔ, zěn dé méi huā pū bí xiāng." The saying means that the fragrance of the plum blossom cannot emerge without first enduring cold that bites to the bone. Anwar said the metaphor reflected a truth about life and human struggle. "Great achievements do not come from prolonged comfort, but require perseverance, patience and a willingness to endure hardship," he said. The government has allocated RM459.84 billion for Budget 2027, with spending covering public-sector salaries, subsidies, debt servicing and economic development, Anwar said earlier. #AnwarIbrahim

Malaysia Is Still Spending More Than It Earns, But The Gap Is Getting Smaller

Budget 2027 is the fifth budget under the Madani government and the second within the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan framework.

Malaysia is running a fiscal deficit again, but the government is successfully narrowing it down.

In the newly tabled Budget 2027, Anwar announced that the fiscal deficit is projected to drop to 3.3% of GDP (roughly RM77.5 billion).

This improves on the revised 2026 deficit, which spiked slightly to 3.6% (up from the original 3.5% target) as geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East drove fuel subsidy costs up to RM40 billion.

It outlines 10 priority areas, including narrowing regional development gaps, targeted cost-of-living assistance through Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Budi Madani, and strengthening social protection for gig workers ahead of Malaysia’s projected aged-nation status by 2030.

The budget will be debated at the policy level for eight days beginning next week, with ministry-level winding-up sessions scheduled from 26 to 29 October.

Committee-stage debates run from 2 to 26 November before a final majority vote in the Dewan Rakyat, a review by the Dewan Negara, and ultimately receiving royal assent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

READ MORE: KL Makes Local Shows Tax-Free, Forcing Selangor To Rethink Its Own Taxes On Big Concerts And Movies

READ MORE: Budget 2027: Minimum Wage Up To RM2,000, More Aid For Malaysians

READ MORE: Budget 2027: Your Electricity Bill, Fuel Quota And Energy Future

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sinar Harian.

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