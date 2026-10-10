53,000 Taxi And School Bus Drivers Getting RM1,000 Each Next Week, Paid For By A Number Plate Auction

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The government will begin disbursing RM1,000 one-off cash payments to approximately 53,000 transport drivers next week, funded entirely by proceeds from a special vehicle registration number plate auction held last month.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the payout on Friday (9 Oct) while tabling Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat.

The payments will go to 38,000 taxi and hire car drivers and 15,000 school bus drivers nationwide.

E-hailing drivers are covered under a separate assistance package.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ohmalaysiamedia/video/7694596421076487442?q=teksi%20rm1000&t=1791549340688

Someone Paid RM10.77 Million For A Number Plate — And This Is Where That Money Went

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) held a five-day auction of the special “H” series registration plates between 16 and 20 September.

The series carries historical significance — the letter “H” has traditionally designated taxis in Malaysia, with prefixes such as “HW” used in Kuala Lumpur and “HP” in Penang.

The auction raised RM91.2 million.

A single plate — “H 1” — fetched a winning bid of RM10,777,777, a record for a Malaysian vehicle registration number.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had previously committed to returning the auction proceeds directly to the transport community.

The RM1,000 driver payout fulfils that commitment.

The funding mechanism means the payments come entirely from auction revenue rather than from general taxation or the federal operating budget.

And The Drivers Aren’t The Only Ones Getting A Cut

Beyond the driver payout, the government said proceeds from the “H” series auction and similar special plate sales are also funding:

RM500 flight ticket assistance for public university students

Free B2 motorcycle licence tests for underprivileged youth

Free helmet distribution under road safety programmes

The Prime Minister framed the payout within a governance reform narrative — that improving transparency in public revenue collection, including number plate auctions, allows the government to channel the financial gains back into public welfare without additional borrowing.

Payments are scheduled to begin next week; the government has not specified the distribution channel.

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