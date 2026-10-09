KL Makes Local Shows Tax-Free, Forcing Selangor To Rethink Its Own Taxes On Big Concerts And Movies

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The federal government announced on Friday (9 Oct) a full waiver of entertainment duty on local film screenings and theatre performances in the Federal Territories — Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan — effective 1 January 2027.

In tabling Budget 2027, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on state governments to follow suit.

He did not say they would.

The Federal Territories can exempt it because entertainment duty falls under federal jurisdiction there.

In all other states, entertainment duty is a state revenue source — collected under state enactments, amended only by state legislative councils, and spent by state governments.

For a state to match the federal exemption, its executive council must approve the change, amend the relevant state enactment, and gazette the new rate.

That process runs independently of any federal budget announcement.

Selangor currently levies a tiered entertainment duty on ticketed events, ranging from 0% for local artists up to 25% for cinema.

The Exemption Is Free For Putrajaya, Not For The States

Entertainment duty is one of the few direct tax instruments available to state governments under Malaysia’s federal structure.

Unlike the federal government, states do not collect income tax, corporate tax or goods and services tax.

Entertainment duty, alongside land-related revenues, forms a meaningful portion of discretionary state income.

Forfeiting that revenue requires a state to find an offsetting source or absorb the shortfall — a calculation that varies by state fiscal position, political priority and cultural policy.

In Kelantan and Terengganu, the question is largely academic.

Cinema infrastructure is limited by existing cultural restrictions, and entertainment tax waivers carry negligible policy leverage where the entertainment sector itself is constrained.

In Penang, the state government has previously issued ad-hoc waivers through its tourism and creative economy office, but long-term exemptions require separate state gazettes and have not been formalised.

Same Cast, Same Script, Twenty-Five Per cent More Expensive

The duty waiver sits within a broader RM130 million federal allocation for the creative industry, which includes production incentives for local and international film and animation projects shot in Malaysia, cultural content premiums for works highlighting Malaysian identity, and funding to develop 20 new intellectual properties within the local animation sector.

The federal government has also introduced a venue-specific carve-out, completely waiving entertainment duties for all arts, cultural, entertainment, and sports events held at the National Stadium and Stadium Merdeka—a targeted incentive distinct from the territory-wide local film and theatre exemption.

Under the new structure, an international music or cultural showcase selling a RM100 ticket at Stadium Merdeka retains the full RM100 in gross revenue per seat due to the venue-specific federal exemption.

The same international production, selling the same RM100 ticket at a standard commercial venue in Selangor, must remit a 10% international entertainment duty (RM10 per seat) to the state government.

At a 1,500-seat venue running 10 shows, that tax differential alone amounts to RM150,000—before production costs are even calculated.

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