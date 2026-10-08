Education Ministry Confirms Schools To Close If API Hits 180

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Schools and educational institutions under the Education Ministry (KPM) will have to close if air pollution reaches hazardous levels amid the worsening haze.

The directive comes after Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim expressed concern over the safety and health of students affected by the haze blanketing parts of the country.

Under the new measures:

Schools in areas recording an Air Pollutant Index (API) above 180 must close from Friday, 9 October.

Schools in areas recording API above 150 continuously for three consecutive days must close from Monday, 12 October.

Affected schools and educational institutions must conduct teaching and learning from home (PdPR).

Schools must ensure learning continues through suitable methods, taking into account students’ access, abilities and needs, as well as teachers’ preparedness.

Teachers and support staff may also be allowed to work from home during the closure period, subject to the Education Minister’s consideration.

KPM said the measures are intended to prevent students and education workers from being exposed to haze levels that could affect their health.

The ministry also said schools affected by the closures must ensure the continuity of teaching and learning through appropriate arrangements.

The latest directive comes as haze continues to affect several parts of the country, with air quality readings being closely monitored by the Department of Environment.

This comes after Johor shut schools today across the state as API readings remain at unhealthy levels.

This was just a day after 335 institutions in Batu Pahat alone were shut when the district’s API hit 208.

READ MORE: Johor Regent Orders All 1,198 Schools Shut For Two Days As Haze API Climbs

In its statement, KPM Director-General Datuk Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said the ministry is upholding the concern voiced by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar over the safety of schoolchildren and education staff as API readings had been climbing this week.

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