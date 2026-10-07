[Watch] KL Marathon Chinese Uncle Could Not Make It, Until Two Malay Runners Decided He Would

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A video capturing two runners physically supporting an exhausted elderly participant down the final stretch of the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon 2026 (KLSCM 2026) has gone viral, drawing widespread praise from social media users who hailed the act as a testament to the true Malaysian spirit.

The 30-second video clip, uploaded by runner Mazuan Jt with the caption “Semangat kesukanan Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon #klscm2026,” shows two younger Malay runners acting as human crutches for an elderly Chinese uncle.

The uncle had collapsed to the ground before the pair crouched down, helped him to his feet, and flanked him on both sides — draping his arms over their shoulders and steering him through the Dataran Merdeka heritage area toward the final timing mats.

The video has amassed over 15,000 likes and sparked a surge of emotional commentary online, with the public focusing heavily on the themes of national unity, safety, and event sportsmanship.

A Display of ‘Real Malaysia’

The overwhelming majority of the comments celebrated the cross-cultural act of kindness as an embodiment of Perpaduan (unity).

“We are Malaysian,” wrote viewer Wan Akbar Uppatumpanon, while another user, Andy Wong, simply commented, “1 Malaysia.”

Commenter Ramli Aziz noted that the act beautifully demonstrated how sports transcend racial boundaries.

Sportsmanship does not choose race or skin colour…sports unite us.

Others labelled the two unidentified young men as “unsung heroes” and the “real champions” of the weekend event, highlighting that their selflessness outshone any physical medal.

Debate Over Health and Official Regulations

Beyond expressions of national pride, the viral footage raised practical concerns about health, safety, and marathon rules.

Some viewers expressed immediate concern for the senior citizen’s health.

Social media user Nuora Al Rahman questioned if there were any updates on the man’s condition, warning that pushing a body to the point where the legs turn to “jelly” carries a severe risk of heat exhaustion or cardiac emergencies.

Running community channels later confirmed that the runner safely recovered after being attended to by medical personnel immediately past the finish gates.

The footage also raised technical questions about official race standings.

Under standard World Athletics regulations, a participant who receives physical assistance to move forward along the course faces automatic disqualification.

However, observers noted that for recreational classes, event marshals routinely prioritise safety and community goodwill over strict rule enforcement, allowing assisted runners to receive their finisher medals.

As viewer Norliyana Nordin summarised in the comment section: “Sportsmanship!!! Real champion.”

The heartwarming finish offered a welcome silver lining to an event earlier marred by safety concerns.

During the Saturday session on Jalan Munshi Abdullah, an allegedly intoxicated 21-year-old motorcyclist breached coned barricades and rode against the flow of traffic, striking and injuring two marathon participants

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