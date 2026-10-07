Spritzer Bottles 37 Years Of Water Into A Dare, And Pours It Into ION

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Spritzer, the mineral water brand that has drawn from the same source in Taiping, Perak, for 37 years, introduced its first isotonic drink on Tuesday (6 Oct).

Spritzer ION, available in Original and Lime, in 500ml and 1.5 litre formats, is formulated with electrolytes and positioned as a lighter alternative to existing sports drinks in the Malaysian market.

And no, ION isn’t an acronym. It’s actually part of Spritzer’s bigger brand philosophy, ON-JE!, which comes from the Manglish expression “on je” and roughly translates to “dare lah”, or simply, “just go for it”.

Spritzer describes it as an encouragement for Malaysians to move beyond hesitation and take the first step toward new experiences, even when the outcome is uncertain.

“Life is lived through participation, not perfection,” said Shiao Chan, Head of Marketing at Spritzer, at the product launch held at an outdoor circuit venue in Kuala Lumpur.

Some of life’s most meaningful experiences do not begin when we feel completely ready. They begin when we decide to start.

Blueple, Infinity, and New Beginnings: Inside Spritzer’s Bold Rebranding

Spritzer ION comes in what the company describes as a “Blueple” visual identity—a portmanteau of blue and purple—with an infinity symbol embedded in the label.

One loop, per the company’s explanation, represents familiar routines.

The other represents new possibilities; the point at which they connect is the ON-JE! moment.

The bottle also features an easy-grip design and a 100 per cent recyclable cap, bottle and label.

Actor Aedy Ashraf and rapper TUJU were named brand ambassadors at the launch, with Spritzer describing both as individuals who have personally experienced stepping beyond uncertainty.

Malaysian host and influencer Emely Poon was also present at the launch event.

Spritzer ION will be available nationally.

An ON-JE! Roadshow is scheduled at Starhill Piazza from Friday to Sunday (9 to 11 Oct), where consumers can enter an underwater-themed activation space, submit a personal goal or challenge they wish to say ON-JE! to, and receive a personalised commemorative printout.

Cold samples will be available.

All photos by the writer.

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