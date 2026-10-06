Saw A Toyota Corolla Cross For RM31,000 On Facebook, Paid RM25,000, Got Nothing

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A man in Bau, Sarawak, thought he had found the deal of a lifetime.

He came across a Facebook advertisement in August offering a Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8A for RM31,000 — a vehicle that retails at roughly five times that price.

He contacted the seller via WhatsApp.

The seller identified himself as a middleman representing an unnamed institution, and also as a tow truck company representative.

The car, he explained, could not be viewed in person.

Payment would need to come first.

It always does.

Each Transfer Came With A New Reason, No Car Yet

Over the following days, the victim transferred approximately RM25,000 across four separate bank accounts — each transfer preceded by a new fee, a new requirement, a new reason the vehicle had not arrived.

By the time he recognised the pattern, the seller had stopped responding.

Bau District Police Chief Inspector Mohamad Haidi Abdul Rahman confirmed the case and noted that no arrest has been announced.

Police have reminded the public to verify seller identities before any transaction, to inspect vehicles in person before payment, and to treat any listing priced significantly below market value as a red flag.

A brand-new unit of the Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8A in Sarawak costs between RM133,399.30 and RM148,499.30 on-the-road without insurance, depending on the chosen variant (from the base 1.8G to the top-spec 1.8 HEV GR Sport).

If you suspect you have been scammed or targeted by a fraudulent vehicle listing in Malaysia, immediately call your bank’s 24/7 hotline or contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 to freeze transaction flows before making a formal police report

READ MORE: Scammers Pose As MOF Officers To Target STR And Sara Recipients, Ministry Warns

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READ MORE: Not A Fake Number — Hacked Phone: How A Clerk Was Fooled Into Transferring RM970,000

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