Penang Woman Posted About “Uncultured North Indians” On Her Flight — Then People Started Asking About Her

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Karen Tan-Chatwin runs Penang Girl in Melbourne, a Facebook page where she documents daily life, food, travel, and community issues.

A sixth-generation Peranakan from Penang based in Melbourne, Australia, she is widely recognised in the local community as a talented chef, singer, and digital creator.

She frequently collaborates with the Peranakan Association Australia Melb (PAA Melb) to preserve and celebrate Nyonya cultural heritage through food, music, and performance

This week, she boarded Malaysia Airlines flight MH146 after a morning of travel mishaps — a forgotten purse, a security delay.

By the time she landed in Kuala Lumpur, she had a detailed complaint to share.

The post focused on the behaviour of fellow passengers, whom she identified repeatedly as “North Indians.”

Tan described noisy children, a passenger who refused to stop his son from kicking her seat, and poor bathroom hygiene.

She praised the Malaysia Airlines crew by name.

She said she did not feel safe surrounded by “this type of uncultured people.”

The “I Have Indian Friends” Paragraph

Tan anticipated the objection.

“I have many good friends who are Indians from Malaysia and Singapore,” she wrote.

They are classy and well-mannered. So different from the North Indians.

The disclaimer appeared three paragraphs before the end.

A commenter named Anne Xavier, who identified herself as a Malaysian Indian, noted its placement.

Would you have kept saying uncultured Chinese if the noisy group had been Chinese, or is that only reserved for us Indians?

Anne said she had experienced racism from “your kind” and that she had expected better.

The comment received no reply from Tan.

Most Followers Said Enjoy Your Holiday

Most of the thread did not pause on the question.

Followers told the author to enjoy her holiday, forget the idiots, and stay positive.

One said the moral of the story was to fly business class.

Another said he had encountered the same lavatory situation on a flight to Sydney in August and described a woman in a sari asking a steward how to flush.

A third wrote: “Send the whole village back.”

Tan’s original post had described feeling unsafe surrounded by “this type of uncultured people.”

The comments section demonstrated, with some efficiency, that the feeling was not unique to the flight.

One commenter took a different approach, asking what Tan hoped to achieve with the post.

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