Grab Made Getting Out Of Sepang The Easy Part — Free Shuttles, On-Ground Teams And A Smart Queue System

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Thousands of racegoers left Sepang International Circuit (SIC) on Sunday afternoon (4 Oct).

At the Long Term Car Park (LTCP) along Jalan KLIA 1 in Sepang, Grab Malaysia had already set up shaded tents, cooling fans, complimentary drinking water, a free shuttle service from the circuit, and a team on the ground to load vehicles and guide passengers to their rides.

The operation was coordinated with event organisers and local authorities before the gates opened.

Grab beach flags and tents marked the designated pick-up and drop-off point at LTCP.

Teams were stationed at both LTCP and SIC to guide driver-partners and assist waiting passengers.

A free shuttle ran continuously between the circuit and the car park, where driver-partners were on standby.

Grab Ran Ops, Not Just an App

Instead of the standard app-booking process, Grab deployed PIN&RIDE, a physical queue system built for events where thousands of people try to book a ride at the same time.

Drivers enter a dedicated holding zone and join a digital queue through the app — no cruising the venue, no guesswork.

When their turn comes, an in-app notification sends them straight to the pick-up lane, guided by marshals on the ground.

Passengers queue physically at the pick-up zone, and when they reach the front, the app generates a four-digit code.

The passenger gets in, reads the code to the driver, the driver enters it, and only then does the app unlock the fare and destination.

Managing the Madness

Pick-up and drop-off lanes were mapped out in advance with event organisers, so cars kept moving rather than stacking up.

GrabMaps tracked live traffic across several simultaneous events nearby, letting the team position drivers before demand surges hit.

Drivers received incentives throughout the day — important, given that Sepang trips are longer and more complex than a standard city ride.

Grab also spent the first two days listening to complaints about signage, pick-up locations and staffing, and made changes before Sunday’s crowd arrived.

The roads around Sepang were under government traffic controls on race day, so Grab built the extra travel time into its planning from the start.

When the App Cannot Cope, the Queue Takes Over

Sepang’s first two race days saw thousands of fans stranded in open heat as the official shuttle system buckled under demand.

When tens of thousands of people hit the same cell towers at once, standard app bookings slow, fail, and leave passengers waiting.

PIN&RIDE removes the network from the equation entirely — passengers queue physically, drivers are matched in order, and the ride is confirmed before anyone reaches the car.

On the final day of the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, that distinction was not a convenience.

It was the difference between the queue moving and the queue standing still.

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