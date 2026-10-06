A Chery SUV Lost Both Rear Wheels On A Johor Road, Critics Said Chinese Cars Should Not Be Bought

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A black Chery SUV was photographed in Johor with its entire rear axle on the ground behind it.

The person who shared the photos, a Facebook user named 江昭上, said his mother’s Proton Saga never had this problem.

The car stopped in the middle of the road near a Caltex station near Aeon Tebrau with the rear axle — the full unit that holds both rear wheels to the car — separated from the chassis.

Both wheels were still attached to the axle.

The driver was reportedly uninjured.

江昭上, who explained that it was his friend’s car, shared the photos and expressed his condemnation.

Chinese cars cannot be bought. Chinese products look beautiful, but everyone knows the quality.

The post received significant engagement, with most commenters agreeing.

Other Brands, Same Failure, Formal Recalls

Nevertheless, a commenter named John Ong pointed out that axle separation and wheel detachment have been recorded against Volkswagen, Tesla, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz, with several instances leading to formal recalls or structural modifications.

Volkswagen issued a massive global recall of up to 4 million vehicles—including models like the Golf and Tiguan—after discovering that corrosion-prone steering gear bolts could fracture, potentially causing steering failure.

Meanwhile, Tesla faced regulatory pressure in markets like China, resulting in a recall of roughly 30,000 Model S and Model X vehicles for rear suspension control arm failures.

Toyota issued a global emergency recall for its bZ4X electric SUV in 2022—just weeks after its launch—after wheel hub bolts were found to loosen during driving, risking complete wheel detachment.

For Mercedes-Benz, severe issues involving rear subframe rust and lower control arm degradation were addressed in major markets by extending structural warranties to 20 years rather than activating formal safety recalls.

Following a high-profile structural failure in Malaysia involving an Omoda 5, Chery Auto Malaysia promptly issued an official statement and met with the Ministry of Transport.

The automaker identified a parts vendor’s automated welding machine miscalibration as the root cause and immediately initiated a precautionary safety recall for 600 affected local units to completely replace the rear axle components.

READ MORE: A Chinese SUV Lifted Its Wheels Off The Ground In Sepang, The Journalists Were Driving

READ MORE: CHERY Just Unveiled Its Boldest Game Plan Yet — And Malaysia’s Getting The Front-Row Seat!

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