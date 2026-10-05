Girl, 16, Found Dying In School Hall By Grandmother; Three Classmates Arrested For Murder

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Irene Sofiya Mohd Khairool Faisal attended tuition classes at her secondary school in Yong Peng, Johor, on Saturday afternoon (3 Oct).

When she had not returned home by 5:30 PM, her grandmother walked to the school and found her lying on the floor of the hall, weak and unresponsive.

She was still alive at that point.

Family members present stated she was writhing and raising her hand.

By the time emergency services and police arrived, she was dead.

A post-mortem was conducted at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat.

Investigators recorded severe head and body injuries, bruising, and dried blood stains consistent with assault.

Police classified the case as murder.

Three 16-year-old male students from the same school were arrested the same day.

One of them was placed on a six-day remand order until Friday (9 Oct).

A Student Who Wanted To Be A Doctor

Irene Sofiya’s mother died of liver cancer when Irene was nine years old.

Her grandparents raised her from that point.

Her grandfather described her as a well-behaved student who caused no trouble and wanted to become a doctor.

She was buried on Sunday (4 Oct).

More than 200 people attended.

The following day, her father, Mohd Khairool Faisal Khyar, issued a public statement asking people to stop spreading rumours about his daughter online.

He stated he would fight for justice for his only child.

PM, Education Minister Order Probe And Security Review

Education Minister Datuk Seri Fadhlina Sidek visited Yong Peng and ordered a full review of student attendance protocols during extra classes, security patrol records, and the school’s private security vendor contract.

Her statement to school authorities: “Do not hide anything. Firm action will be taken if there is any negligence.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ordered an immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation and stated the government would not compromise on child safety.

Johor Education Exco Muhammad Naqib Md Ghazali directed the state education department to cooperate fully with police and declared the state government would not compromise on violence within school premises.

Irene Sofiya’s death did not arrive in isolation.

In the 12 months prior, Malaysia had already buried Muhammad Idlan Fareeq, beaten to death at a boarding school in Kuala Pilah; mourned Zara Qairina, found dead in a drain outside her dormitory in Sabah; and watched a court acquit the boy who stabbed Yap Shing Xuen in a school bathroom in Petaling Jaya on grounds of insanity.

For many Malaysians, Irene Sofiya is not a single tragedy — she is the latest name on a list that the system has repeatedly failed to close.

https://www.tiktok.com/@donivia.channel/video/7692831877090020614?q=irene%20sofiya&t=1791168038248

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