[Watch] Fake F1 Caps Sold For RM 20 Outside Sepang Gates, Stalls Shut Down After Viral Video

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During the opening day of the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) on Friday (Oct 2), video clips circulated on TikTok and Facebook showing informal street stalls set up near the Main Grandstand gate.

The vendors, heard speaking Mandarin, were selling counterfeit team caps, T-shirts, and accessories — items bearing the branding of Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG, and Red Bull Racing — at prices between RM 20 and RM 40.

Official licensed team caps at trackside retail booths start at RM 160 and reach RM 280 for current-season driver editions.

Official team T-shirts begin at RM 290.

The gap between the two prices was not subtle.

Neither was the location.

Locals flagged the stalls almost immediately.

The Malay word kantoi — caught red-handed — spread across comment sections before enforcement arrived.

Caught on Camera, Then Caught by Enforcement

Domestic trade or local council authorities subsequently moved in, seizing the merchandise and shutting the stalls down.

The sequence was noted: the stalls were not intercepted by perimeter security.

They were intercepted after the video reached social media.

No official statement confirming the nationality or visa status of the individuals involved has been issued by the local council, the Ministry of Domestic Trade, or SIC.

The vendors were identified as likely mainland Chinese by social media users based on Mandarin accent alone.

That identification remains unverified.

The security perimeter was not light.

Selangor Police deployed five screening checkpoints across all outer entry roads. Vehicles without a verified windshield sticker were turned away before they reached the circuit.

Illegal parking triggered on-the-spot towing.

The counterfeit stalls were set up at the gate regardless.

The Wider Warning

The physical stalls were not the only operation flagged this weekend.

On Threads, a user identifying as a merchandise sales operator for the Bahrain Grand Prix posted official-looking BIC-branded items — keychains, earmuffs, a pocket watch — for direct purchase via DM, payment upfront, two days before race day.

Separately, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky warned Malaysian fans of fake online storefronts mimicking official Formula 1 merchandise retailers, designed to harvest credit card details and personal information.

A parallel report confirmed the sites replicated official team branding with sufficient accuracy to mislead casual buyers.

Three channels, three different operations — the counterfeit cap on the ground, the grey-market DM seller with a service pass, and the phishing storefront that never needed a gate ticket at all.

READ MORE: [Watch] Train To Busan At Sepang: Bahrain Planned For 37,000, Malaysia Sent 100,000

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