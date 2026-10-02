PKR Suspended Its Petaling Jaya MP To Stop Him Leaving, He Resigned Anyway

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PKR had a plan.

Suspend Lee Chean Chung — who had been seen at Bersama events despite remaining a PKR member — for three years, keep him frozen inside the party, prevent Parti Bersama Malaysia from inheriting a live parliamentary seat, and wait it out.

On Friday morning (2 Oct), Lee held a press conference and resigned unconditionally as the MP for Petaling Jaya.

He will resign his PKR membership on Monday (5 Oct).

Because Parliament is already in its final two years, the Constitution does not require a by-election to fill the empty seat — Petaling Jaya simply goes without an MP until the next general election.

The plan did not survive contact with the man it was designed to contain.

At the press conference, Lee said he refused to keep drawing a lawmaker’s salary while sidelined.

He described the alternative — remaining suspended, defunded, and politically neutralised — as being forced to sit silently like a stump.

Lee cited the Urban Renewal Act, the monopoly structure in Malaysia’s foreign worker management system, and the Sales and Service Tax framework as issues he had championed that may have contributed to his suspension.

The Sequence That Led Here

The breakdown began in May 2026, when Lee attended the launch of Parti Bersama Malaysia — the political vehicle established by former PKR leaders Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

PKR issued a show-cause letter.

Lee argued he had attended a constituency event and had never voted against the unity government.

Weeks later, Lee lost access to the MyKhas portal — the government system through which constituency development allocations are disbursed.

The funds, intended for Petaling Jaya residents, were frozen; no formal disciplinary finding had been issued yet.

In June, Lee resigned from PKR’s Central Leadership Council after eight years on the party’s top decision-making body.

He stated at the time that he intended to remain an ordinary party member and complete his parliamentary term.

PKR’s disciplinary board delivered its decision on September 30: a three-year membership suspension.

Lee met Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul on Thursday ( 1 Oct).

Why Suspension, Not Expulsion

Senior party sources indicated PKR deliberately chose suspension over outright expulsion.

An expulsion carried risk — under anti-party hopping frameworks, a sacked member retaining his seat could have formally delivered Bersama a presence in the Dewan Rakyat.

Suspension was the surgical option; it kept Lee technically inside the party, stripped of standing, unable to move.

Lee responded by removing the seat from the equation entirely.

Under Article 54(1) of the Federal Constitution, a casual vacancy arising within the final two years of a parliamentary term does not require a by-election unless the Speaker determines the vacancy threatens the governing majority.

The 15th Parliament is scheduled to conclude in late 2027.

The precedent is established.

Wong Chen vacated Subang under comparable circumstances in August.

Rafizi and Nik Nazmi vacated Pandan and Setiawangsa respectively in May, and in each case, the Election Commission (EC) declared no by-election necessary.

Petaling Jaya joins that list.

READ MORE: First Subang, Now Petaling Jaya: Another PKR MP Claims To Have Lost Access To Constituency Funds — With No Explanation

READ MORE: Subang MP Wong Chen Loses Government Post Days After Portal Access Was Blocked

READ MORE: PKR MP Says He’s Being Punished For Attending A Friend’s Event, And He Has Proof

Additional reporting sourced from Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

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