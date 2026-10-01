Ridhuan Tee Turned Tun Dr Hasmah’s Funeral Into A Political Post, Malaysians Called Him Out

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Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah arrived at As-Syarif Mosque in Taman Sungai Besi before 4 pm on Monday (28 Sep) to pay his respects to the late Tun Dr Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

The Malaysian Chinese Muslim convert preacher then went home and wrote about it on Facebook.

Tee, who is also Muafakat Nasional deputy president and former Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) professor, used the occasion to criticise those in power, accusing government leaders of putting on a “worldly performance” — showing up only after someone has passed away.

During her lifetime, she was ignored even during the Merdeka Day celebration yet now that she has passed on, they suddenly want to appear virtuous.

Tee, or Tee Chuan Seng before his conversion, also referenced the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, claiming Daim had faced “relentless pressure right up to the end of his life.”

Now I understand the ways of the powerful. Only when someone dies do they remember, do they want to show off. During their lifetime, they simply did not care — even for those who had served.

Observers read the post as a thinly veiled potshot at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was among the national leaders present at the funeral.

Tee closed the post on a lighter note, recalling a message from Dr Hasmah: “Don’t forget to do dakwah in Korea.”

He added: “In shaa Allah, I will try.”

The Sharpest Replies Did Not Come From the Chinese Community

The backlash was swift — and it did not come from the usual quarters.

Digital content creator Mohd Zulhafidz Yahaya described the post as “sad,” contrasting it with his own reflection on the funeral as “a gathering full of reflection… a memorial event which we’ll all go through, too.”

Social media influencer Syed Akramin stated that Tee “still managed to spread slander and sow hatred” even while visiting the deceased, and expressed hope that “his heart can be cleansed.”

Amira Miera questioned the intent directly.

Is it necessary to subtly spread hatred like this? Someone’s death is used as a stage to sow prejudice and fuel the emotions of the public.

One commenter, @faqrilallah, went further — writing that if there were ever a proposal to send Malaysian Chinese back to China, Tee should be first in line.

The remark was pointed: Tee built his public identity on his conversion to Islam and his distance from his Chinese roots.

His critics used that same identity against him.

Not all responses were critical — some supporters acknowledged the content was “more or less true” but questioned the timing, while others pointed to the Daim angle, noting that no evidence was ever pinned on the late former finance minister and that his wife, Tun Naimah, has since sued the government over the allegations.

When the Rebuke Comes From Inside the House

What made this episode unusual was not the controversy — Tee, a former life member of MCA, has courted controversy for years.

It was who pushed back.

Malays led the condemnation.

The community that accepted his conversion was now using his Chinese ethnicity as the instrument of rebuke.

Tee, from Bagan Datuk, Perak, had spent years defining himself by his faith.

He built much of his public profile on remarks widely criticised as disparaging toward the Chinese and Indian communities.

Tee has never been a stranger to criticism from the Malay community — but this time, the volume was louder and the condemnation broader than usual.

READ MORE: Ridhuan Tee: Malaysia Airlines Doesn’t Even Have One Page Of Bahasa Melayu In Their Magazine

READ MORE: Ridhuan Tee Says One DAP Resignation Is Not Enough, Then Called Them Enemies Of Islam

READ MORE: Anthony Loke Quits Cabinet, Four Other DAP Leaders Stay On

READ MORE: MIC and MCA Welcome Najib’s House Arrest; DAP Calls Emergency Meeting After Its Minister’s Seat On the Pardons Board Draws Questions

READ MORE: “Ultra Kiasu” And Now Gambling, Drinking, Adultery Too? Malaysian Convert’s Concern Post About “My Race” Gets Replies From That Race

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