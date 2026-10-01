Ridhuan Tee Turned Tun Dr Hasmah’s Funeral Into A Political Post, Malaysians Called Him Out
Malaysian Chinese Muslim convert preacher Ridhuan Tee attended Tun Dr Hasmah’s funeral on Monday, then posted on Facebook accusing the powerful of only showing up after someone dies — a remark observers read as a pot shot at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Malaysians were not impressed.
Tee, who is also Muafakat Nasional deputy president and former Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) professor, used the occasion to criticise those in power, accusing government leaders of putting on a “worldly performance” — showing up only after someone has passed away.
During her lifetime, she was ignored even during the Merdeka Day celebration yet now that she has passed on, they suddenly want to appear virtuous.
Tee, or Tee Chuan Seng before his conversion, also referenced the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, claiming Daim had faced “relentless pressure right up to the end of his life.”
Now I understand the ways of the powerful. Only when someone dies do they remember, do they want to show off. During their lifetime, they simply did not care — even for those who had served.
Observers read the post as a thinly veiled potshot at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was among the national leaders present at the funeral.
Tee closed the post on a lighter note, recalling a message from Dr Hasmah: “Don’t forget to do dakwah in Korea.”
He added: “In shaa Allah, I will try.”
The Sharpest Replies Did Not Come From the Chinese Community
The backlash was swift — and it did not come from the usual quarters.
Digital content creator Mohd Zulhafidz Yahaya described the post as “sad,” contrasting it with his own reflection on the funeral as “a gathering full of reflection… a memorial event which we’ll all go through, too.”
Social media influencer Syed Akramin stated that Tee “still managed to spread slander and sow hatred” even while visiting the deceased, and expressed hope that “his heart can be cleansed.”
Amira Miera questioned the intent directly.
Is it necessary to subtly spread hatred like this? Someone’s death is used as a stage to sow prejudice and fuel the emotions of the public.
One commenter, @faqrilallah, went further — writing that if there were ever a proposal to send Malaysian Chinese back to China, Tee should be first in line.
The remark was pointed: Tee built his public identity on his conversion to Islam and his distance from his Chinese roots.
His critics used that same identity against him.
Not all responses were critical — some supporters acknowledged the content was “more or less true” but questioned the timing, while others pointed to the Daim angle, noting that no evidence was ever pinned on the late former finance minister and that his wife, Tun Naimah, has since sued the government over the allegations.