KLIA Train Fares Going Up RM10 In January, But Discounts Of Up To 30% May Follow

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Taking the train to the airport will cost more from 1 January 2027.

Express Rail Link (ERL) has announced that the standard one-way adult fare between KL Sentral and KLIA Terminal 1 or Terminal 2 will increase from RM55 to RM65 — an 18.2% jump — marking the first fare revision in 11 years.

ERL cited rising operating and maintenance costs and said the adjustment aligns with its Concession Agreement with the Government.

The increase comes as the year-end travel season begins.

ERL said it is working with partners to offer exclusive ticket discounts of up to 30% from January 2027 — which, if finalised, would bring the effective fare below today’s RM55.

It will announce further details once arrangements are confirmed.

What Changes, And By How Much

The revised fares cover the full KLIA Transit network, effective 1 January:

From KL Sentral (Adult, One-Way)

KL Sentral → KLIA T1/T2: RM65 (return: RM118)

(return: RM118) KL Sentral → Salak Tinggi: RM21.60

KL Sentral → Putrajaya/Cyberjaya: RM16.60

KL Sentral → Bandar Tasik Selatan: RM7.70

Between Intermediate Stations (Adult, One-Way)

Bandar Tasik Selatan → KLIA T1/T2: RM45.40

Bandar Tasik Selatan → Salak Tinggi: RM14.70

Bandar Tasik Selatan → Putrajaya/Cyberjaya: RM9.50

Putrajaya/Cyberjaya → KLIA T1/T2: RM11.50

Putrajaya/Cyberjaya → Salak Tinggi: RM5.60 (note: listed as “between Putrajaya and Salak Tinggi” in source)

(note: listed as “between Putrajaya and Salak Tinggi” in source) Salak Tinggi → KLIA T1/T2: RM5.80

KLIA Terminal 1 → Terminal 2: RM2

Children (Aged 6–15)

KL Sentral → KLIA T1/T2: RM29 one-way; RM53 return

All other sectors: RM1 to RM20.50 depending on sector

Children below six travel free.

One detail worth noting: the adult return fare of RM118 is RM12 cheaper than purchasing two one-way tickets at RM65 each.

For The Fare-Conscious, A Workaround Remains

Discounts on ERL fares are not new.

Promotional rates and card-linked offers — particularly through selected bank cards — have periodically been available, though these tend to be time-limited or tied to specific payment methods.

The January 2027 arrangement, ERL indicated, is intended to be more structured.

ERL marks its 24th year of service this year, having carried more than 141 million passengers since operations began.

Chief executive officer Datin Noormah Mohd Noor said the adjustment reflected the realities of operating and maintaining a high-quality airport rail service.

The KLIA Ekspres has long been marketed as the fastest and most affordable direct rail link to the airport.

For the budget-conscious, one route remains: take the MRT to Putrajaya/Cyberjaya station, walk over to the adjacent ERL station, and board KLIA Transit from there to the airport — a sector that will be priced at RM11.50 from January, compared to RM65 from KL Sentral.

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