A Facebook user identified as Ryan Kan posted in the Pokémon Trading Cards & Collectibles (Malaysia) group today(30 Sep), urging collectors to cash out their slabs and sealed products before what he described as an incoming crash — and directing that liquidity toward his 2016 Porsche Macan GTS.
The vehicle is listed at a market value of about RM200,000, including a double-digit number plate the seller values at RM50,000.
The car arrives with a full modification list: upgraded exhaust, sports suspension, new lower arm set, full carbon fibre trim, four Pirelli run-flat tyres, and a two-tone paint protection film.
Two full screens running Netflix have been fitted to the dashboard.
Mileage stands at 112,000 kilometres, and the seller states the vehicle is accident-free with no outstanding maintenance required.
The Numbers Don’t Lie — But They Don’t Quite Add Up Either
To match the RM200,000 valuation, a collector would need to bring a graded 1st Edition Base Set Charizard PSA 10 or a sealed 1st Edition Booster Box — cards and products from Pokémon’s original 1999 print run that have become the benchmark assets of the hobby, and the kind of inventory most collectors do not carry.