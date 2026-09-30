Malaysian Warns Of Pokémon Crash, Asks Collectors To Trade Their Cards — For His 10-Year-Old Porsche

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The warning came with a catch.

A Facebook user identified as Ryan Kan posted in the Pokémon Trading Cards & Collectibles (Malaysia) group today(30 Sep), urging collectors to cash out their slabs and sealed products before what he described as an incoming crash — and directing that liquidity toward his 2016 Porsche Macan GTS.

The vehicle is listed at a market value of about RM200,000, including a double-digit number plate the seller values at RM50,000.

The car arrives with a full modification list: upgraded exhaust, sports suspension, new lower arm set, full carbon fibre trim, four Pirelli run-flat tyres, and a two-tone paint protection film.

Two full screens running Netflix have been fitted to the dashboard.

Mileage stands at 112,000 kilometres, and the seller states the vehicle is accident-free with no outstanding maintenance required.

The Numbers Don’t Lie — But They Don’t Quite Add Up Either

In the current Malaysian market, a 2016 Porsche Macan GTS with around 112,000 kilometres is typically valued between RM130,000 and RM160,000.

To match the RM200,000 valuation, a collector would need to bring a graded 1st Edition Base Set Charizard PSA 10 or a sealed 1st Edition Booster Box — cards and products from Pokémon’s original 1999 print run that have become the benchmark assets of the hobby, and the kind of inventory most collectors do not carry.

No evidence was provided for the projected market crash, though analysts have noted a broader correction in the Pokémon TCG market.

No timeline was given.

The post states trades or trades plus cash are accepted; Pokémon slabs and sealed products only.

Gotta Sell ‘Em All: Shah Alam Collector’s RM1.87 Million Pokémon Deal Goes Global

The Malaysian TCG community has already witnessed exactly this kind of vehicle-for-cards transaction, and at a scale that dwarfs Kan’s RM200,000 Porsche Macan listing.

Damiral Imran, a Pokémon collector from Shah Alam, set the local benchmark.

Damiral listed a curated collection of rare Pokémon cards with a market value assessed at RM2,025,000, ultimately letting it go at RM1.87 million.

His stated trade terms were explicit: he would accept a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S plus RM1,000,000 in cash to close the deal.

The deal was completed — and it went viral internationally, not just locally.

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