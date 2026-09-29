Malaysian ‘Gambling King’ Influencer Now Drives E-Hailing To Survive After Racking Up RM1 Million In Debt

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Aaron Lim used to fly on private jets and spend RM200 on a single meal without a second thought.

Today, the 48-year-old drives a borrowed car for e-hailing and counts himself lucky when he finds hawker food at half price.

The Malaysian influencer, known online by the self-styled moniker “Genting’s little queen” — a flamboyant persona he adopted to reflect his high-rolling gambling lifestyle, despite being male — revealed in an Instagram video recently that he has accumulated approximately RM1 million in debt.

When I won, I would continue. When I lost, I just kept wanting to win back my losses.

Lim leveraged his deep, lifelong knowledge of casino games and risk calculation to build a brand on platforms like Instagram, packaging that expertise into online content that made his lavish persona impossible to ignore.

At his peak, Lim once walked away from a single night of high-stakes baccarat at Genting Highlands with RM300,000 in winnings — but his worst night cost him RM150,000 in a matter of hours.

Borrowed Car, Borrowed Time

He has been driving Grab for the past eight months, using a car loaned by a friend.

On a good day, he earns RM200.

After food, petrol, and medicine, little remains.

It is only enough to survive, and the physical toll has followed.

Lim said he has suffered persistent backaches and sleep difficulties, and has been taking sleeping pills for more than a year — a habit he acknowledged has worsened rather than helped his condition.

He now describes the debt as “the lowest point of his life.”

Now I just want to live my life well and work hard every day to make a living. My wild days are in the past. I am starting over again at 48 years old.

READ MORE: Malaysian Tycoon Sues UK Casino For Letting Him Gamble 72 Hours Straight: Loses £4million (RM22.47 Million) In Baccarat

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