[Watch] Pearly-Thinaah Win Bronze, And Match A Record Malaysia Has Not Beaten In 64 Years
In 64 years of Asian Games badminton, no Malaysian women’s doubles pair has reached the final. Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah did not change that on Sunday (27 Sep) — they joined the very short list of pairs who came closest, and bronze is still the ceiling.
Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah lost their semi-final in 85 minutes.
What they walked away with was more complicated than a defeat.
The world No. 5 pair fell to China’s Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning — ranked world No. 1 — by 21-16, 20-22, 12-21 at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Aichi on Sunday (27 Sep), ending their run at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a bronze medal.
It was a loss.
It was also, by the numbers, the best result any Malaysian women’s doubles pair has produced at the Asian Games since the event was introduced in 1962.
No pair in 64 years has gone further.
The bronze matches what Tan Gaik Bee and Ng Mei Ling achieved in Jakarta in 1962, and what Vivian Hoo and Woon Khe Wei managed in Incheon in 2014.
The ceiling has not moved.
Same Opponent, Same Story
The match itself told a familiar story for Pearly-Thinaah against this particular opponent.
Liu and Tan entered Sunday having beaten the Malaysian pair seven times in ten career meetings.
The pattern held.
Pearly-Thinaah took the first game and pushed the Chinese pair to a third.