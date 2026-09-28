Syed Saddiq Mourns Tun Dr Hasmah Hours Before His Own Wedding Press Conference
Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman paid tribute to the late Tun Dr Hasmah Mohd Ali — describing their final meeting as one filled with laughter, warmth, and marriage advice the couple would never forget. Hours later, he and his fiancée, Bella Astillah, were due at KLGCC to announce their wedding. The woman who had hoped to attend would not be there.
In Brief
- Syed Saddiq mourned Tun Dr Hasmah's passing hours before his own wedding press conference, sharing a heartfelt tribute online.
- Dr Hasmah had hoped to attend the couple's wedding; Syed Saddiq vowed to carry her marriage advice with them always.