Syed Saddiq Mourns Tun Dr Hasmah Hours Before His Own Wedding Press Conference

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On Monday morning, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman posted a photograph of himself and fiancée Bella Astillah sitting beside Tun Dr Hasmah Mohd Ali on a sofa.

The former prime minister’s wife was laughing.

Syed Saddiq was smiling.

The post was a eulogy.

By 2 pm the same day, the couple were scheduled to appear at KLGCC Convention Centre for the media launch of their walimatul urus.

Dr Hasmah, wife of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, had passed away at the age of 100.

The Wedding She Had Hoped to Attend

Syed Saddiq described their last meeting as one filled with laughter, stories, and advice about marriage and family.

“Kalaulah saya tahu itu pertemuan terakhir kita, I would have wished for those two hours to last forever,” he wrote.

He described Dr Hasmah as kind, funny, and warm — someone whose wisdom came from “a lifetime of love, sacrifice and experience.”

He said she had wanted to attend the couple’s wedding.

She will not.

Her Advice, He Said, Will Still Be There

“Saddiq dan Bella tak dapat memenuhi hajat Tun untuk hadir ke majlis perkahwinan kami nanti,” he wrote.

But I promise you Tun, your advice will. We will carry it into our marriage, into our home, and insya-Allah, for the rest of our lives.

The post was tagged with a song: Belum Siap Kehilangan (Not Ready to Lose You) by Stevan Pasaribu.

It ended with a prayer and Al-Fatihah.

The photographs accompanying the post show the couple with Dr Hasmah in a private family setting.

In one image, Dr Mahathir is also present.

The wedding press conference has been cancelled.

@beritaalhijrah114 Bekas Perdana Menteri Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tampak sugul di saat jenazah isterinya Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali dibawa keluar dari Institut Jantung Negara (IJN). Allahyarhamah meninggal dunia sekitar jam 9.20 pagi tadi pada usia 100 tahun. ♬ original sound – Berita AlHijrah – Berita AlHijrah

READ MORE: Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Dies At 100

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