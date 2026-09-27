Malaysia Airlines Passenger Pays for Business Class, Gets Screaming Toddler From Economy

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A Malaysia Airlines passenger who paid for business class found himself separated from a screaming toddler by a half-length divider — one the child eventually crawled under.

Ejad Shukri, a former cabin crew member, was travelling from Alor Setar to Kuala Lumpur on 20 September when it happened.

In a social media post that has since circulated widely, he said the disturbance began before the aircraft left the gate.

The child’s assigned seat was in the first row of economy class, directly behind Ejad’s business-class seat.

“Crying, screaming, you name it,” Ejad wrote.

The Divider Did Not Hold

The child remained out of his seat as the aircraft taxied toward the runway.

At one point, the boy squeezed beneath the divider separating the two cabins, placed a hand on Ejad’s shoulder, and ran off — still screaming.

His parents, Ejad said, were on their mobile phones.

“What irritated me most wasn’t even the crying,” he wrote.

It was the fact that the parents seemed to think it was okay to let him be until the aircraft was ready for takeoff, then only buckle him up.

‘Nothing Against Children’

Ejad framed his complaint around safety, not comfort.

As a former crew member, he noted that an unsecured child during taxi posed a fall risk.

He said he attempted to follow the safety demonstration throughout.

All I could hear was his screaming.

The tantrum eased after takeoff.

Ejad said he chose not to confront the family, adding that he understood children cry on flights and had nothing against them.

He then added, in the comments, that the cabin crew “could perhaps have been a little more warmth, reassurance and engagement with the parents.”

It is a sentiment some parents have taken further — videos of families pre-emptively handing out earplugs and apology notes to fellow passengers before flights have circulated widely online, dividing opinion on whether the gesture is considerate or simply exhausting.

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