Perikatan Nasional Faces Deregistration, The Complaint Was Filed By BERSATU

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A media report cited a source who confirmed that Perikatan Nasional (PN) received a notice from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on Tuesday (22 Sep), giving the coalition 30 days to explain why its registration should not be cancelled.

According to the source, the notice was conveyed to PN’s Chairman, Secretary-General, and all component parties.

“Yes, I can confirm that is accurate, but I am not certain to whom exactly the notice was handed — whether to the Chairman or the Secretary-General. I was informed that the Secretary-General will also be issuing a statement on this matter,” the source told Berita Harian.

Component parties have also been instructed not to use the PN logo in any activities until the RoS makes a final decision, Berita Harian understands.

RoS has been contacted by the press for comment.

No further information has been provided as of press time, though a formal statement from the agency is expected shortly.

A Dispute Months in the Making

The development follows an internal dispute within PN after BERSATU lodged a formal complaint with RoS on 11 August.

RoS had previously confirmed receiving the complaint, which included allegations that BERSATU was excluded from a PN Supreme Council meeting on 16 July, and raised questions over the party’s membership status within the coalition.

On Saturday (19 Sep), BERSATU President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin called on RoS to decide promptly on the complaint, citing eight matters he alleged PN’s leadership had violated.

A screenshot circulating on social media purportedly shows a notice dated 22 September 2026 from RoS, giving PN’s Chairman 30 days to submit a written representation.

A second document in the same circulation, dated 23 September 2026, purportedly orders the immediate suspension of all PN activities and use of its name under Subsection 13(2) of the Societies Act 1966 [Act 852].

Sinar Harian reported it had contacted PN Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Parti Wawasan Negara Secretary-General Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah for comment.

Neither had responded at the time of publication.

@malaysiagazette Pas Yang Putuskan Hubungan Dengan Bersatu; Muhyiddin Harap RoS Buat Keputusan Dalam Masa Terdekat Muhyiddin berkata, keputusan untuk tidak lagi bekerjasama dengan Pas bukan dibuat oleh Bersatu, sebaliknya merupakan pendirian yang dipilih Pas. malaysiagazette Bersatu Pas RoS ♬ original sound – malaysiagazette – malaysiagazette

The Clock Is Now Running

If the notice is legitimate, PN has 30 days from Tuesday to submit a formal written defence to RoS.

If the Registrar proceeds with deregistration, PN may pursue a judicial review.

If BERSATU and PN’s remaining leadership reach a negotiated settlement before the window closes, the complaint’s basis could be withdrawn.

Neither PN’s leadership nor RoS had issued a public statement at the time of writing.

Media outlets reported that they have actively reached out to PN Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and other coalition leaders, but they have yet to respond or issue a formal comment on the 30-day show-cause notice.

Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, BERSATU’s Information Chief, previously accused PAS of being “power-hungry” and trying to pre-empt the RoS by falsely claiming BERSATU was structurally invalid or lacked a meeting quorum.

He insisted that until the RoS officially ruled, PAS had no authority to lock BERSATU out of Supreme Council activities.

The crisis unfolds ahead of the Melaka state election, and amid circulating speculation that Pakatan Harapan (PH) may be exploring an electoral understanding with BERSATU — a prospect that would fundamentally redraw Malaysia’s opposition landscape.

READ MORE: Dissolution On Wednesday: It’s Confirmed, Melaka Heading To The Polls

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