Malaysia’s First Halal Airline Is Back After 10 Years, This Time It Is Going After Malaysia Airlines

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Malaysia’s first halal airline, Rayani Air, has announced a return after nearly a decade of dormancy — and its target this time is not budget travellers, but pilgrims bound for Mecca.

The carrier confirmed plans to relaunch as Rayani Air 2.0 HALAL, with an Airbus A330-300 widebody aircraft planned for 2027.

The new operation focuses exclusively on hajj and umrah charter flights, a deliberate departure from the scheduled domestic routes that defined — and ultimately could not sustain — its first iteration.

The original Rayani Air operated scheduled commercial routes in direct competition with established carriers.

It ceased operations in 2016 after the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) suspended its Air Operator Certificate, citing safety and operational concerns.

The 2.0 version does not attempt to replicate that model.

Charter operations carry lower regulatory exposure on route competition, more predictable demand cycles tied to the hajj calendar, and a captive customer base with strong religious motivation to travel.

In strategic terms, the airline that shut down and the airline now seeking to return are not the same business.

The name is the same; the runway is different.

The Collision Course With Amal

The pivot places Rayani Air 2.0 in direct competition with Amal by Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier’s dedicated Muslim pilgrimage brand and the world’s first ISO-certified hajj airline.

Amal operates with the full backing of Malaysia Airlines’ widebody fleet, its Kuala Lumpur hub infrastructure, and long-established B2B relationships with the country’s major pilgrimage travel agencies.

It holds the category it created.

Rayani Air 2.0 plans to enter that category with a single A330-300.

The announcement precedes any confirmed air operator certification for the relaunched entity.

The timeline — aircraft introduction in 2027, regulatory approvals pending — means the competitive threat to Amal remains, for now, a scheduled one.

A Finite Market, An Unissued Licence, No Response From Anyone

Malaysia’s annual hajj quota, managed by Lembaga Tabung Haji, represents a finite and heavily regulated pool of pilgrims.

Access to that market is not determined by aircraft type or halal branding alone.

The original Rayani Air understood that appeal well.

Launched in 2015, it was among the first airlines globally to ban alcohol and pork on board, play Quranic recitations during flight, and require female cabin crew to wear the tudung.

The positioning was genuine; the operations were not sustainable.

It is determined by approved operator status, agency partnerships, and a track record that Rayani Air 2.0 has not yet had the opportunity to build.

Amal by Malaysia Airlines has not issued a response to the announcement.

CAAM and Lembaga Tabung Haji had not issued statements on the relaunch as of the time of publication.

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