She Sang At MPO’s Concert Three Times, Now They Are Playing At Hers

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Jaclyn Victor won Malaysian Idol in 2004.

She appeared as a guest vocalist with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) in 2017, 2019, and 2022.

On 17 October, the concert is named after her for the first time.

Gemilang Bersama MPO takes place at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC), at 8 pm.

The 90-minute programme features approximately 20 songs, conducted by Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, the Head of Music Talent Development at MPO and an accomplished conductor.

The Quote That Tells the Whole Story

Jaclyn, 48, told reporters at a press conference at DFP on Tuesday (Sept 22) that the MPO once felt out of reach.

When I first entered the industry, hearing the name MPO made me feel intimidated and nervous, like I was about to walk into a luxury-brand store.

That was 2004.

The luxury-brand store has since invited her back three times as a guest.

This time, it is her concert.

She Is Not Lowering the Key

The setlist includes songs Jaclyn recorded more than 20 years ago — Gemilang, Ikut Rentakku, Di Bawah Pohon Asmara, Tiada Lagi Indah and Beribu Sesalan — all performed at their original keys.

I will not lower the original key, even though some of the songs are already 20 years old. If we become too comfortable, we will never challenge our own potential.

A full orchestra leaves no margin.

Every breath, every pause, every emotional shift reaches the audience unfiltered.

Even the emotional nuances and breathing patterns can be heard clearly by the audience, so I need to maintain a very high level of focus.

The Part Nobody Expected

Conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose added one more item to the programme: Italian classical opera.

Jaclyn will perform O Mio Babbino Caro — Puccini — alongside Time to Say Goodbye, Defying Gravity, Diamonds Are Forever and Chong Bai, in a setlist that moves between Bahasa Melayu, English, Mandarin and classical Italian within a single evening.

Abang Muriz likes to challenge me to do something new. Although I am not a classical singer, I welcome this opportunity to push the boundaries of my vocal abilities.

Ahmad Muriz, who also serves as one of the concert’s arrangers, said the intention was deliberate.

When we talk about Jaclyn Victor, everyone already knows the strength and power of her voice. So for this concert, I wanted to challenge her to step out of her comfort zone and do something unexpected.

The concert places Jaclyn alongside a roster of Malaysian artists who have previously headlined with the MPO: Tan Sri SM Salim, Datuk Seri Sheila Majid, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Dato’ M. Nasir, Dato’ Jamal Abdillah, Dato’ Zainal Abidin, Dayang Nurfaizah, Ella and Aina Abdul.

Arrangements are also by Aubrey Suwito, Luqman Aziz, Gerard Salonga, Shahhakam Mokhtar, Teuku Umar Ilany and Leonard Yeap.

Stage outfits are by Rizman Ruzaini.

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