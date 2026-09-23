Malaysia’s Highest-Earning Ethnic Group Just Got A Pay Cut

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Malaysia’s median monthly wage crossed RM2,940 in 2025, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) reported — the highest on record, up 5.3 per cent from RM2,793 the year before.

The real figure, adjusted for inflation, is RM2,184.

“The gap between nominal and real wages is the largest in 15 years.”

The difference between those two numbers — RM756 — is the largest gap recorded since the survey began tracking real wages.

In 2010, that gap was RM347.

It has grown every single year since.

The Number Nobody Led With

Of the four ethnic groups tracked, one recorded a wage decline.

Chinese median wages fell. Every other group rose. The report offered no explanation.

Chinese workers saw their median monthly wage fall 0.8 per cent, from RM3,350 to RM3,324 — the only group in negative territory.

Bumiputera wages rose 7.9 per cent. Indian wages rose 6.6 per cent.

The gaps are narrowing.

But the direction of travel for the highest-earning group is down.

No official explanation accompanied the figure.

@jeremy185185 Malaysian Chinese salaries are really low You don’t contradict me this is the reality ♬ 在你的身边 – 盛哲

The Geography of the Gap

Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya recorded the highest median wage in the country at RM4,828. Kelantan recorded the lowest at RM1,860 — the only state below RM2,000.

Kelantan and Putrajaya are in the same country. The data suggests they are not in the same economy.

The distance between them: RM2,968 per month, or roughly RM35,616 per year, determined largely by postcode.

Rural workers earned a median of RM2,035.

Urban workers earned RM3,022.

The RM987 monthly difference has persisted across every year in the dataset.

What a Degree Is Worth Now

Workers with tertiary education recorded a median of RM4,571 — up 10.7 per cent, the steepest climb of any education category.

Workers with secondary education recorded RM2,227.

The gap between those two figures — RM2,344 per month — is the widest in the 15-year dataset.

A degree is not just an advantage.

It is increasingly the only ticket to a different income bracket entirely.

The education premium is not growing. It is compounding.

Workers with no formal education recorded a median of RM1,642. The tertiary-to-no-education gap now stands at RM2,929 per month — nearly double the national median itself.

So What Does All This Actually Mean

Every year, the boss gives out a red packet.

The number on the envelope gets bigger — but by the time the worker reaches the mamak, the teh tarik costs more, the roti canai costs more, the parking costs more.

The red packet looks fatter, the wallet does not feel it.

The raise is real, the erosion is also real and the erosion has been winning, quietly, every year, for 15 years.

For families who cannot send their children to university — because of money, geography, or circumstance — the degree gap is not just a statistic.

That door is moving further away every year.

For workers outside the Klang Valley, the arithmetic is blunter still: a worker in Kelantan and a worker in Putrajaya hold the same Malaysian identity card, but one takes home nearly three times less — not because of effort, but because of postcode.

RM2,940 is the headline. RM2,184 is the grocery bill.

The next wage report will almost certainly show another record high.

The real question — the one this dataset has been asking for 15 years without a clear answer — is who, exactly, is feeling it.

READ MORE: Low Wages In Malaysia Were Not Bad Luck, They Were By Design

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