Malaysia’s Highest-Earning Ethnic Group Just Got A Pay Cut

Workers with tertiary education recorded a median of RM4,571 — up 10.7 per cent, the steepest climb of any education category.
Workers with secondary education recorded RM2,227.
The gap between those two figures — RM2,344 per month — is the widest in the 15-year dataset.
A degree is not just an advantage.
It is increasingly the only ticket to a different income bracket entirely.
The education premium is not growing. It is compounding.
Workers with no formal education recorded a median of RM1,642. The tertiary-to-no-education gap now stands at RM2,929 per month — nearly double the national median itself.
So What Does All This Actually Mean
Every year, the boss gives out a red packet.
The number on the envelope gets bigger — but by the time the worker reaches the mamak, the teh tarik costs more, the roti canai costs more, the parking costs more.
The red packet looks fatter, the wallet does not feel it.
The raise is real, the erosion is also real and the erosion has been winning, quietly, every year, for 15 years.
For families who cannot send their children to university — because of money, geography, or circumstance — the degree gap is not just a statistic.
That door is moving further away every year.
For workers outside the Klang Valley, the arithmetic is blunter still: a worker in Kelantan and a worker in Putrajaya hold the same Malaysian identity card, but one takes home nearly three times less — not because of effort, but because of postcode.
RM2,940 is the headline. RM2,184 is the grocery bill.
The next wage report will almost certainly show another record high.
The real question — the one this dataset has been asking for 15 years without a clear answer — is who, exactly, is feeling it.