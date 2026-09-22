PM Anwar Shares Reflective Prison Throwback, Supporters Draw Parallels To Prophet Yusuf

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shared a throwback photo of himself at Sungai Buloh Prison on Monday (21 Sep), meeting family through a glass partition in what he described as a memory that stays — and within hours, the comments section had become a debate the post did not invite.

The caption read: “Memories at Sungai Buloh. Meeting family behind glass, only through the phone. A moment that stays in memory.”

His story carries genuine weight.

The 2023 biographical drama Anwar: The Untold Story, directed by Indonesian filmmaker Viva Westi, chronicles the turbulent period between 1993 and 1998 — covering his tenure as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, his anti-corruption campaign, his abrupt dismissal from cabinet, and the imprisonment that led to Malaysia’s historic Reformasi movement.

Supporters in the comments drew parallels to the Quranic story of Prophet Yusuf — known as Joseph in the Old Testament — falsely accused, thrown into prison, yet destined by divine will to rise and lead a nation, a narrative the Quran itself calls Ahsanul Qasas: the best of stories.

Others praised what they described as a remarkable journey from political prisoner to prime minister.

In total, Anwar spent nearly 11 years in prison across separate periods of incarceration during his long political career.

Not Everyone Was Moved

A separate contingent, however, arrived with questions.

Dozens of users flooded the thread with near-identical remarks: “Kes apa ni?” (“What was the case?”), “Masuk penjara sebab apa?” (“Why were you imprisoned?”), and “Boleh cerita sikit?” (“Care to explain?”).

Anwar has been imprisoned twice — first in 1999 following a corruption conviction, and again in 2015 after a sodomy conviction.

He and his supporters have consistently maintained both convictions were politically motivated.

He was released in 2018 following a royal pardon and assumed the office of prime minister in 2022.

“Saja flash back untuk meraih simpati,” one commenter wrote — loosely translated: “Just a throwback to fish for sympathy.”

Others were more pointed.

“Kalau rindu, just come back bro,” another wrote.

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