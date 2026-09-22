Malaysian Chinese Tofu Seller Donates RM10,000 To Help Najib Come Home

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A man who sells tofu pudding says he makes RM1 profit per bowl — and he owes Datuk Seri Najib Razak 10,000 of them.

Sunny Seow, who operates a small business under the name Sunnycoco, said in a Facebook post on Sunday (20 Sep) that he was detained in Manjung, Perak, in 2009.

He described the period as the lowest point of his life.

In 2012, when then Prime Minister Najib visited Manjung for an event, Seow said he approached the local Penghulu and asked him to submit an appeal letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs — hoping that with the Prime Minister’s presence, the request to be released early to care for his elderly parents might carry more weight.

Not long after, he received a notification from the ministry.

The detention ended early.

He went home.

For others, it might be just a letter or a bit of assistance. But for me at that time, it was an opportunity to start anew in life.

Not Politics, A Debt

He returned home, started selling tofu pudding, and built a small business.

Fourteen years later, with Najib seeking to serve the remainder of his corruption sentence under house arrest, Seow said he remembered that letter.

He has pledged RM10,000.

I am not a rich person. Every bowl of tofu pudding gives a profit of around RM1. So, RM10,000 to me is 10,000 bowls.

He said he would sell them one by one.

This is not for politics, Seow wrote.

This is a debt of gratitude I owe myself, and I want to repay it in my own way.

The Bowls Still Need to Be Sold

Seow’s RM10,000 — 10,000 bowls of tofu pudding — is one contribution among many.

UMNO launched the Tabung Solidariti Najib Razak as a nationwide donation drive to help the former prime minister settle a RM50 million fine — a condition attached to his conditional royal pardon that, once met, would allow him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until 23 August, 2028.

Within the first hour of the fund’s launch, RM165,645 had been collected.

By the third hour, RM634,562; by the end of the first day, nearly RM1 million.

Najib has said he does not want supporters to feel burdened or obliged; Seow said he was not doing it for politics — both statements may be true, but the bowls still need to be sold.

And somewhere in Manjung, a man who once needed a letter to come home is selling tofu pudding — one bowl at a time, one ringgit of profit each — so that the man who made that letter possible might come home too.

His Facebook today tells a different story from 2009; posing with supercars, living what appears to be a comfortable life.

Every now and then, between the cars and the good life, he has shared quiet moments of helping those less fortunate, a pattern that predates this donation and lends it a certain consistency.

A debt of gratitude doesn’t expire with prosperity; if anything, being able to afford the repayment makes the act more deliberate, not less sincere.

READ MORE: UMNO Raised RM1 Million For Bossku, He Still Needs RM49 Million More

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