Ridhuan Tee Says One DAP Resignation Is Not Enough, Then Called Them Enemies Of Islam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Anthony Loke resigned as Transport Minister on Saturday (19 Sep) following a three-hour emergency DAP party meeting.

The party said the remaining four DAP cabinet ministers would stay in government to maintain political stability.

That decision prompted a sharp response on social media from Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah, a Malaysian Chinese Muslim convert, academic, and preacher known for his polarising commentary on race and religion.

Takkan sorang saje letak jawatan. Kalau ada maruah letaklah semua. Nampak sgt hipokrit. Haramkan tgn undi harbi.

Translation: It cannot be that only one person resigns. If you have dignity, resign all of you. Very obviously hypocritical. Forbid your hands from voting for the harbi.

The word harbi is not a general term for non-believer — in Islamic law, it refers specifically to a non-Muslim considered to be at war with Islam.

He did not say do not vote for DAP.

He said forbid yourselves, possibly Muslims, from voting for DAP — a declaration from a man born Tee Chuan Seng, who converted to Islam in 1985 when he was 19 years old, and has since built a career as one of Malaysia’s most polarising voices on race and religion.

The Four Who Stayed

Four DAP ministers remain in cabinet: Nga Kor Ming, Hannah Yeoh, Gobind Singh Deo, and Steven Sim.

Nga previously pledged to resign if Najib was freed from punishment.

Yeoh sits on the Pardons Board that processed Najib’s conditional pardon.

Neither has resigned.

Meanwhile, Najib remains in Kajang Prison — and despite what the term “house arrest” might suggest, it does not mean returning home to his family.

The conditional pardon places him under house arrest at a designated location until 23 August 2028, but even that cannot proceed until the RM50 million fine is paid in full.

His legal team confirmed the release is on hold, with many of his financial assets and bank accounts still frozen by the government.

UMNO launched a public fundraising drive and collected RM1 million by Saturday morning (19 Sep), mostly in small donations of RM10 and RM50.

The Crossfire

Perikatan Nasional (PN) and PAS have called Loke’s resignation a political stunt, arguing that if DAP truly opposed the pardon, a full cabinet exit was the only principled path.

UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan went further, accusing DAP of disrespecting the royal institution.

He argued that the conditional pardon was the absolute constitutional prerogative of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim, and that resigning over it amounted to an indirect challenge to the King’s authority.

He also reminded critics that Najib had not been completely freed — the RM50 million fine remains outstanding.

DAP hit back.

Johor DAP Vice-Chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should resign, not Loke, accusing UMNO leaders of consistently undermining the Unity Government’s policies.

READ MORE: Anthony Loke Quits Cabinet, Four Other DAP Leaders Stay On

READ MORE: MIC and MCA Welcome Najib’s House Arrest; DAP Calls Emergency Meeting After Its Minister’s Seat On the Pardons Board Draws Questions

READ MORE: “Ultra Kiasu” And Now Gambling, Drinking, Adultery Too? Malaysian Convert’s Concern Post About “My Race” Gets Replies From That Race

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.