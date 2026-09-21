Ridhuan Tee Says One DAP Resignation Is Not Enough, Then Called Them Enemies Of Islam
Outspoken Malaysian Chinese Muslim convert and preacher, Ridhuan Tee Abdullah, called DAP’s partial resignation “very obviously hypocritical,” declared it haram to vote for them, and ended with one word: “harbi” — not infidel, but an enemy of Islam at war with the faith.
Anthony Loke resigned as Transport Minister on Saturday (19 Sep) following a three-hour emergency DAP party meeting.
The party said the remaining four DAP cabinet ministers would stay in government to maintain political stability.
That decision prompted a sharp response on social media from Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah, a Malaysian Chinese Muslim convert, academic, and preacher known for his polarising commentary on race and religion.
Translation: It cannot be that only one person resigns. If you have dignity, resign all of you. Very obviously hypocritical. Forbid your hands from voting for the harbi.
The word harbi is not a general term for non-believer — in Islamic law, it refers specifically to a non-Muslim considered to be at war with Islam.
He did not say do not vote for DAP.
He said forbid yourselves, possibly Muslims, from voting for DAP — a declaration from a man born Tee Chuan Seng, who converted to Islam in 1985 when he was 19 years old, and has since built a career as one of Malaysia’s most polarising voices on race and religion.
The Four Who Stayed
Four DAP ministers remain in cabinet: Nga Kor Ming, Hannah Yeoh, Gobind Singh Deo, and Steven Sim.
Nga previously pledged to resign if Najib was freed from punishment.
Yeoh sits on the Pardons Board that processed Najib’s conditional pardon.
Neither has resigned.
Meanwhile, Najib remains in Kajang Prison — and despite what the term “house arrest” might suggest, it does not mean returning home to his family.
The conditional pardon places him under house arrest at a designated location until 23 August 2028, but even that cannot proceed until the RM50 million fine is paid in full.
His legal team confirmed the release is on hold, with many of his financial assets and bank accounts still frozen by the government.
UMNO launched a public fundraising drive and collected RM1 million by Saturday morning (19 Sep), mostly in small donations of RM10 and RM50.
He argued that the conditional pardon was the absolute constitutional prerogative of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim, and that resigning over it amounted to an indirect challenge to the King’s authority.
He also reminded critics that Najib had not been completely freed — the RM50 million fine remains outstanding.