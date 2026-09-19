UMNO Raised RM1 Million For Bossku, He Still Needs RM49 Million More

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UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki tracked the milestones publicly on Facebook.

Within the first hour of launch: RM165,645 collected.

Within three hours: RM634,562.02.

By 9:30 AM Saturday (19 Sep): almost RM1 million, arriving in contributions of RM10 and RM50 from members of the public deposited directly into UMNO’s official bank account.

UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi launched the fund on Friday (18 September).

The stated purpose: to help former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak — popularly known as Bossku — settle a RM50 million court fine, the single condition attached to a pardon granted by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim that commutes the remainder of his custodial sentence into house arrest until 23 August, 2028.

The pardon came first; the fine has not been paid, and the house arrest has not begun.

The Numbers That Sit Next to Each Other

Najib’s officially declared net worth, submitted to the Kuala Lumpur High Court under a Mareva injunction asset-freezing order, stands at RM4.49 million.

His largest single liquid asset: a RM2.52 million deposit in Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB).

Seven land and residential properties across Pahang and Selangor were collectively valued at RM460,987.

His outstanding legal liabilities run in a different direction.

An RM11.38 billion criminal fine from his 1MDB-related conviction on 25 counts of abuse of power and money laundering.

A further RM2.08 billion recoverable sum from the same case.

A High Court civil judgment ordering repayment of US$1.3 billion — approximately RM5.25 billion — directly to SRC International.

The RM50 million fine attached to his conditional pardon is, by the scale of his total legal exposure, the smallest number on the list.

International estimates of his peak net worth, before asset freezes and forfeitures by the US Department of Justice and Malaysian authorities, placed the figure at up to US$2.5 billion.

That figure is no longer operative.

What the Fund Is — and Is Not — Solving

Paying the RM50 million fine does not extinguish the remaining liabilities. It satisfies one condition of one pardon.

The RM11.38 billion fine, the RM2.08 billion recovery order, and the US$1.3 billion civil judgment remain on the record.

The fund, if it reaches its target, moves Najib from confinement pending payment into house arrest across a wider perimeter until 23 August, 2028.

No deadline for completing the RM50 million collection has been publicly stated.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fund has covered approximately two percent of the target.

The fund launch did not occur in isolation.

In the same week, Ahmad Zahid openly dared Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to remove UMNO from the unity government cabinet.

Political analyst and former DAP leader Dr Ong Kian Ming responded by urging DAP to issue a formal ultimatum: remove UMNO from cabinet before Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, or DAP walks out.

READ MORE: MIC and MCA Welcome Najib’s House Arrest; DAP Calls Emergency Meeting After Its Minister’s Seat On the Pardons Board Draws Questions

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