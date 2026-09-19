DAP Told To ‘Do The Right Thing’: Call Anwar’s Bluff, Or Lose Yours

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The pardon board met on Friday (18 Sep), without prior public notice.

By the time Malaysians finished reading the news, the pardon board had granted former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak house arrest.

The condition: a RM50 million fine.

That fine has not been paid.

UMNO, his party, has launched a public fundraising drive to pay it on his behalf.

That same UMNO holds seven seats in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet today.

Ong Kian Ming, once a DAP MP and deputy minister, published his assessment Saturday morning — timed, pointedly, before the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) met to decide its official response.

His message to DAP leadership was direct: do not just say you are unhappy; give Anwar a deadline.

The Ultimatum Anwar Cannot File Away

Remove UMNO from cabinet before Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

Or DAP walks out.

Its supporters are looking for more concrete actions from the DAP.

He noted something else.

UMNO president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had, in recent months, openly dared Anwar to sack UMNO from cabinet.

Anwar responded by trading lighthearted barbs back at Ahmad Zahid and calling it a normal household disagreement.

The dare was still sitting on the table, uncollected.

Ong suggested DAP hand Anwar the reason to finally pick it up.

@freemalaysiatoday It’s just Umno’s view, Anwar says of challenge to hold early polls FMTNews Trending fyp NewsAtTiktok TrendingNewsMalaysia FMTEng ♬ original sound – Free Malaysia Today – Free Malaysia Today

Can the Government Survive Without UMNO?

Barely — but yes, according to Ong’s reading of the numbers.

BN controls 30 parliamentary seats, and losing them would hurt, but it would not, on its own, collapse the government.

The unity coalition still holds a slim majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Budget 2027, due before year-end, could still pass.

Seven ministerial posts would need new occupants.

Fast.

The more dangerous scenario is one step further: if DAP’s 40 MPs withdraw support from the government entirely, and BN’s 30 follow, parliament dissolves.

Malaysia goes to a general election nobody scheduled, and nobody is ready for.

Ong called that the riskier path.

He also said that if 1MDB is truly a red line for DAP — not a talking point, a red line — then that is where the position’s logic leads.

The Promise Nobody Has Forgotten

One minister was named specifically.

Before the Johor state election, cabinet minister Nga Kor Ming said in an interview that he would resign from his post if BN won big in Johor and if Najib was freed.

BN won Johor, and Najib is going home.

Ong noted the earlier statement; he left the rest to the reader.

Ong did not spare UMNO from scrutiny.

The party is riding high — state election wins in Johor, and Negeri Sembilan have restored some of its old confidence.

But Ong pointed to a pattern UMNO may be too comfortable to see: Najib’s 1MDB conduct ended BN’s 60-year grip on federal power in 2018.

He posed one question for UMNO strategists: if rival coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) and PAS sense that UMNO’s unconditional support for Najib is costing it public goodwill, does a BN-PN electoral pact for the next general election become more attractive — or less?

The DAP CEC meets today (19 Sep); a statement is expected to follow.

Ong closed not as an analyst but as a former Bersih marcher — someone who stood in the streets over 1MDB and is now watching to see whether the party he once led treats that history as a conviction or a campaign line.

Will they do the right thing? I hope so.

@politikbot Nga Kor Ming sedia letak jawatan dan DAP akan berikan tekanan kepada kerajaan jika Najib Razak dibebaskan Beliau turut menyatakan bahawa UMNO Johor sentiasa membawa agenda ini dan kenyataan ini dibuat untuk meraih kepercayaan masyarakat Cina mendepani PRN Johor baru-baru ini Datuk Gulam turut mengeluarkan kenyataan bahawa Hannah Yeoh selaku menteri bertanggungjawab kerana terlibat dengan Lembaga Mesyuarat Pengampunan Hannah Yeoh perlu menjelaskan adakah pendirian beliau dalam mesyuarat tersebut mewakili dirinya atau agenda DAP #IsuHariIni #PolitikBot ♬ original sound – Politik Bot – Politik Bot

READ MORE: MIC and MCA Welcome Najib’s House Arrest; DAP Calls Emergency Meeting After Its Minister’s Seat On the Pardons Board Draws Questions

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