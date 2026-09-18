MIC and MCA Welcome Najib’s House Arrest; DAP Calls Emergency Meeting After Its Minister’s Seat On the Pardons Board Draws Questions

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The Federal Territories Pardons Board granted former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak a conditional pardon on Friday (18 Sep), allowing him to serve the remainder of his corruption sentence under house arrest until 2028.

The decision was sanctioned at the 64th meeting of the Pardons Board, chaired directly by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim, and carried forward by royal decree.

Within hours, DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke announced an emergency Central Executive Committee meeting for Saturday (19 Sep) — because the party that campaigned hardest to put Najib behind bars now has to explain why one of its own ministers sat on the board that recommended his release to the King.

Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties moved quickly to frame the decision as constitutional business as usual.

MCA President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong expressed “utmost gratitude” to the King, drawing a firm line between the judicial process and the pardons process — two distinct components of the legal framework that must each be respected on their own terms.

MIC President Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran stated that Najib is “not a habitual offender or a common thief” but a leader who gave 50 years to public service, and that the royal pardon has always been part of Malaysia’s system as a Commonwealth nation.

For both parties, the framing was clean: the King acted within his constitutional authority, and that is the end of the matter.

DAP: The Harder Reckoning

For DAP, no such clean framing exists.

Loke acknowledged the King’s constitutional authority to grant clemency, while noting that Hannah Yeoh — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) and a Pardons Board member by virtue of that portfolio — conveyed views consistent with the party’s principles during deliberations.

The board’s role is strictly advisory: its members deliberate and tender recommendations, but do not vote to approve, veto, or sign execution orders.

Under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is not legally bound to follow the board’s advice and retains sole discretion over the final decision.

The house arrest was sanctioned at the 64th meeting of the Pardons Board, chaired directly by Sultan Ibrahim, and carried forward by royal decree — not by any ministerial signature.

Misinformation, RM51.4 Billion, and a Meeting

A viral document purporting to show Yeoh’s signature on a house arrest order is a fabrication — structurally impossible, since execution orders are handled by the Prisons Department and relevant administrative divisions, not individual board members.

It began circulating before the board had even convened.

Yeoh’s press secretary has lodged reports with the police and MCMC.

Loke then placed a number on the record: RM51.4 billion — the total 1MDB obligations still burdening Malaysian taxpayers, and the figure that drove DAP to its greatest-ever election result in 2018.

That number carries additional weight today: the 1MDB criminal case is not closed.

Najib’s conviction on all 25 charges at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on 26 December 2025 is currently before the Court of Appeal, with the Federal Court still to follow.

If he is ultimately returned to prison on that conviction, he would need to file a fresh pardon petition — before a different Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as Sultan Ibrahim’s term ends 30 January 2029.

The emergency CEC meeting on Saturday will determine what the party says next.

READ MORE: UMNO Wants Malaysians To Help Pay Najib’s RM50 Million Fine – Here’s What Else Happened

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