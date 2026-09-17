Anwar Returns From Maldives And India, To Call Emergency Meeting On Electricity Bills

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The Prime Minister landed from India and the Maldives.

Electricity bills had already been issued.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim posted a statement yesterday (16 Sep) noting that public complaints about rising electricity bills had come to his attention upon his return.

The government, he stated, will hold a special meeting today with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), the Energy Commission (ST), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to study immediate mitigation measures.

The meeting has not happened yet.

The bills have.

600 kWh: The Line Between Protected and Not

The government’s position, as stated, rests on one number: 600 kWh.

Approximately 80 per cent of domestic users consume below 600 kilowatt-hours per month.

That group, Anwar stated, remains protected under the targeted subsidy framework and is unaffected by the fuel cost adjustment that took effect this year.

The remaining households — those whose monthly consumption crossed the 600 kWh threshold — fall under the Automatic Fuel Cost Adjustment mechanism (AFA), which adjusts electricity rates in line with fuel costs. Those households received higher bills.

The government’s explanation for why consumption crossed that threshold: haze and hotter weather in recent months pushed household electricity usage upward, moving users past the 600 kWh ceiling and into AFA territory without any change in their habits.

The rate structure did not change, but the weather did, and the bills followed.

The Bills Are Specific, The Response Is Not

The statement contains no specific mitigation measure.

It does not state whether the 600 kWh threshold will be reviewed, whether AFA charges will be rebated, or whether any relief will be automatic or application-based.

The meeting involves four separate government bodies.

Whatever emerges from it will require inter-agency agreement.

The statement arrives as Malaysian social media has filled with households posting photographs of electricity bills, comparing month-on-month figures, and tagging TNB and elected representatives directly.

The complaints span income groups — salaried workers in flats, small business owners, and retirees on fixed incomes among those whose bills surfaced in circulation.

The volume of posts preceded the Prime Minister’s statement and, by most accounts, prompted it.

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