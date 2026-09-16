Malaysia Wants 47 Million Tourists, It Just Signed A One-Year Deal With One Airline To Help Get There

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Emirates and Tourism Malaysia signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (15 Sep), renewing a partnership that has existed, in various forms, for years.

The agreement runs for one year.

It targets 47 million visitor arrivals.

Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Far East, and Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, signed the MoU.

Chua Choon Hwa, Deputy Secretary General (Tourism) at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC), witnessed the signing.

Under the one-year MoU, Emirates will promote Malaysia across its global network and collaborate with Tourism Malaysia on marketing for the Visit Malaysia 2026–2027 campaign.

The strengthening Middle Eastern travel demand has been cited as a driver of the renewal.

Both parties will pursue joint advertising initiatives, familiarisation trips for media and travel trade partners, and cooperation around Tourism Malaysia’s presence at the Arabian Travel Market.

The Arabian Travel Market — the Middle East’s largest travel trade show, 55,000 attendees, 150 countries, held in Dubai — is where Southeast Asian destinations compete for Gulf travel spend, and Emirates is the airline that carries most of that spend to the region.

The Flights Are Not The Problem, The Numbers Are

Emirates has operated flights to Malaysia since 1996 — 30 years this year.

The airline currently runs 21 weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Dubai.

A codeshare agreement with Batik Air extends that connectivity to five domestic destinations: Penang, Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, and Kuching, as well as three regional Southeast Asia points via Kuala Lumpur.

KLIA was the first airport in Malaysia capable of handling the Airbus A380.

Emirates launched A380 services to Kuala Lumpur in 2012.

Malaysia received 20.14 million international visitor arrivals in 2023, its first full post-pandemic year.

The Visit Malaysia 2026–2027 target of 47 million represents more than double that figure across a two-year window.

Orhan stated that Emirates is “well placed to support that ambition through our global network and strong connections via Dubai.”

Mohd Amirul Rizal said the partnership aims to translate “stronger air connectivity and joint promotional efforts into increased visitor arrivals, longer stays and higher tourism expenditure.”

READ MORE: Emirates Puts A Privacy Screen In Premium Economy, And Now Business Class Has A Problem

READ MORE: Four Episodes, Every State: One Road Trip To Show What Malaysia Looks Like

READ MORE: Malaysians Spent RM34 Billion On Domestic Tourism, And 70% No Longer Care Where They Go

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