[Watch] A Cat Got Stuck On A Moving Train In Jakarta, Malaysians Had Opinions About What Nobody Did

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A video circulating on social media shows an orange tabby cat that got its tail wedged between a train door in Jakarta, Indonesia, visibly distressed and clawing at a passenger’s bag while the train remained in motion.

No one intervened, no emergency stop was pressed, and the train continued to the next station.

The clip has since reached one million views — and Malaysians have had plenty to say about it.

The comments section, conducted almost entirely in Malay, did not spend much time on the cat.

Nobody Pressed the Button, Everybody Had a Reason

A reply from user aminpicasso_ addressed the emergency stop question first.

Pressing it, the user noted, triggers operational costs, causes cascading delays, and would likely send the cat bolting under the train the moment doors opened mid-track.

The conclusion: waiting for the next station was the correct call.

A separate commenter, nalbs_, who assumed the cat had an owner who was also on the train addressed those who criticised the owner for not taking action: the cat was in an aggressive panic state, approaching it risked scratches, and scratches — in this context — meant a clinic visit and an injection.

When you talk without using your brain, that is how you sound.

A third commenter noted that the owner had not filmed the video at all — the footage came from another passenger — and that the pile-on had found the wrong target entirely.

The bag seen in the footage, which the cat bit down on, was offered by a bystander.

One commenter identified it as a deliberate attempt to give the animal something to grip during the panic.

The Cat Felt Local

The Jakarta video landed differently in Malaysia because Malaysians are all too familiar with train station cats.

Most recently, a tabby was spotted riding a train on the Kelana Jaya LRT line unassisted, and accumulating a following of commuters who seem to know its regular spots.

When it turned up at Sri Rampai, the comments were not about the cat’s audacity.

They were about getting it home.

One commenter placed its owner in Setiawangsa, another noted it had been sleeping at Wangsa Maju station the night before.

However, it would appear that this particular stowaway actually has a home.

The post about the cat getting off at the Sri Rampai station reached a woman who claims this was her cat that had gone missing a month ago.

When the Jakarta clip circulated, the instinct was not detachment.

It was recognition.

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