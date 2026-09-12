Selangor Gets A Day Off For The Sultan’s 25th Year, Private Sector Workers May Not

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The Selangor state government announced that 26 October will be a replacement public holiday across the state, marking the Silver Jubilee of Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah — 25 years on the throne.

The actual anniversary falls on Sunday, 25 October, so the day off rolls to Monday.

For civil servants, it is mandatory.

For everyone else, it depends on the employer.

The Sultan had decreed that jubilee celebrations be conducted on a modest and prudent scale, citing global economic conditions.

The state responded with 20 official programmes.

A Full Calendar, Modest by Design

Running from 28 September to 1 November, the jubilee calendar includes a Guard of Honour inspection with a 21-gun salute, a state awards investiture, a polo tournament, the grand opening of the Selangor Polo and Equestrian Club, a community run, a youth football fixture, religious forums, a commemorative book launch, limited-edition stamps, and a jubilee coin.

Also on the list: the opening of an autism-friendly park.

State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin outlined the full programme.

The celebrations, he said, would reflect high impact over lavish spending.

The public holiday applies to all federal and state civil servants in Selangor; government and public schools in Selangor will also be closed.

Private sector employers are highly encouraged to grant the day off.

The Istiadat Menjunjung Duli, the closing royal ceremony, is scheduled for 1 November.

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