Selangor Gets A Day Off For The Sultan’s 25th Year, Private Sector Workers May Not
Selangor has declared 26 October a public holiday to mark the Sultan’s Silver Jubilee, with commemorations including 20 events, a polo tournament, and the launch of a new equestrian club.
In Brief
- 26 October is a replacement public holiday in Selangor marking Sultan Sharafuddin's Silver Jubilee, mandatory for civil servants only.
- Private sector workers may not get the day off, as employers are merely "highly encouraged" to grant the holiday.
- Jubilee celebrations run from 28 September to 1 November, kept modest per the Sultan's wishes amid global economic conditions.