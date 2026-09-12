NESCAFÉ Is Giving Away RM500,000 To Help Young Malaysians Chase Their Dreams

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

NESCAFÉ has announced “Projek Hidupkan Duniamu,” a six-month programme committing up to RM500,000 to help young Malaysians turn their passions into start-ups.

Further details on the number of participants and individual allowance amounts are expected to follow.

The programme offers three things: financial assistance, mentorship, and a platform to share participants’ stories.

It builds on NESCAFÉ’s existing Youth Entrepreneurship Programme and is rooted in the brand’s global “Make Your World” philosophy.

To apply, candidates must submit a 60-second TikTok video explaining why they deserve a place.

Applications open 1 October, in conjunction with International Coffee Month.

The Launch Came With New Products, Celebrities And A Mall Tour

The announcement came alongside a concourse event at IOI City Mall Putrajaya, running 8 to 13 September, where NESCAFÉ also launched three new products: Espresso Concentrate, Spanish Latte and Tiramisu Latte.

Celebrity partners Black Hanifah and Yusof Hashim appeared at the event.

Future roadshow stops include Sunway Pyramid and Queensbay Mall.

Nestlé Malaysia CEO Juan Aranols said the programme aims to give young Malaysians “the confidence, support and opportunities they need to take meaningful steps towards their future.”

Submissions open 1 October via NESCAFÉ Malaysia’s social media channels.

88 Years Of Instant Coffee, And Still Counting

The programme arrives as NESCAFÉ marks its 88th anniversary.

The brand was officially launched in Switzerland on 1 April 1938, after seven years of research by chemist Dr Max Morgenthaler — commissioned originally to solve a problem that had nothing to do with consumers.

In 1929, the Brazilian government approached Nestlé to find a way to preserve a massive surplus of coffee beans left over from the Wall Street Crash.

What followed was nearly a decade of development before a soluble powder that retained natural coffee flavour was ready for market.

By the 1940s, NESCAFÉ had become a standard ration for the United States military during World War II, a distribution channel that accelerated its global reach faster than any retail campaign could have managed.

The IOI City Mall event and the “Projek Hidupkan Duniamu” launch are part of broader 88th anniversary celebrations, which include the “Hidupkan Duniamu / Make Your World” global campaign and limited-edition merchandise including an official NESCAFÉ 88 Years Duffel Bag.

READ MORE: Merdeka Looks A Little Different When You’re On Duty

READ MORE: [Watch] From The Commentary Box To The Cockpit: TUDM’s Merdeka Moment Goes Viral

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.