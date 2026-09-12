Chinese National Charged Over Singaporean’s Kidnapping In Malaysia, Asks If Reporters Have Never Seen A Pretty Woman

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Four people walked out of a Balik Pulau court in Penang on Friday (10 September) with their heads down and their faces covered.

One of them had a question.

Guan Si Qi, 24, a Chinese national charged alongside three others over the kidnapping of 72-year-old Singaporean Quek Aik Teng, was the last of the group to be escorted out by police.

Like the others, she turned her head away from cameras and used clothing to block her face from reporters who had gathered outside.

Then she stopped turning away.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Guan directed a crude remark at the reporters: “What are you photographing? Have you never seen a pretty woman before?”

She then resumed avoiding the cameras and was escorted to a waiting vehicle.

How the Syndicate Operated

All four accused had appeared in the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court that morning for the formal reading of kidnapping charges.

All four pleaded not guilty; all four were denied bail.

The case stems from the abduction of Quek at Penang International Airport on 26 July.

Quek, who was travelling alone, was seized by the group and held in Kedah.

His family in Singapore received audio and video messages showing him blindfolded, handcuffed, and beaten.

A ransom of S$1 million (RM3.21 million) was demanded.

Malaysian and Singaporean police coordinated his rescue on 7 August.

Officers raided a residence in Kedah, where two foreign nationals were shot and killed during the operation; six others were detained, and two remain at large.

Malaysian police said the syndicate identified victims through social media and online platforms, approaching them under pretexts including holiday invitations, job offers, and social meetups.

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