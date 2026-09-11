Denmark, Malaysia Launch Awards to Recognise Businesses Driving Green Transition

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The Danish Chamber of Commerce (DanCham) Malaysia used the Danish Embassy’s inaugural Green Denmark Day in Kuala Lumpur today (11 Sep) to announce the Green Denmark Malaysia Awards, a new recognition programme celebrating Danish-linked businesses and partners driving sustainability, economic resilience, and societal well-being in Malaysia.

Pearl Lai, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at Carlsberg Malaysia and DanCham chairperson, delivered the announcement.

Speaking on behalf of the chamber, Lai said DanCham has spent nearly 35 years supporting Danish businesses and championing Danish values in Malaysia, and that the awards aim to spotlight Danish-linked businesses and partners driving the country’s energy transition, economic resilience, and societal well-being.

The awards will span five categories: climate action and resilience, innovation and acceleration, diversity, job creation and talent development, and the headline honour — the Danish Impact Leadership Award.

While Danish chamber members will be prioritised, Lai noted that eligible Danish-linked non-members are also welcome to submit nominations.

Shortlisted candidates will be voted on by the public — the Danish way, the Malaysian way, as the chamber put it.

There is one caveat.

The framework, by the chamber’s own admission, remains at the conceptualisation stage.

The award categories are Climate Action and Resilience, Innovation Acceleration, Job Creation and Talent Development, Economic Growth Champion, and the Danish Impact and Leadership Award.

Lai addresses guests at the Green Denmark Malaysia Awards announcement during the Danish Embassy’s green initiative inauguration. (Pic: Fernando Fong)

The Bigger Picture: Two Years of Green Denmark-Malaysia Engagement

The award announcement did not emerge from a vacuum.

It is the latest milestone in a bilateral green engagement that has been building since December 2024, when Denmark and Malaysia launched the Green Transition Alliance (GTA) at the Royal Danish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur — an event hosted by the Danish Foreign Minister that marked the embassy’s grand reopening.

Since then, the alliance has moved through a series of structured activations.

A foundational assembly in April 2025 saw corporate members align commercial strategies with Malaysia’s national green targets.

A high-level diplomatic reception followed later that month, connecting private Danish investors with Malaysian government stakeholders.

By August 2025, the engagement had expanded beyond the capital, with a Danish business mission travelling to Sarawak to explore partnerships on biodiversity and regional green energy grids.

On the table: keeping Malaysian schools cool, stopping data centres from drinking the country dry, turning agricultural waste into fuel, and making sure Malaysia hits its climate targets without outsourcing the hard work.

The most recent session, held in July, focused on energy-efficient urban infrastructure and green building design.

The Green Denmark Malaysia Awards, still in conceptualisation, are positioned as the recognition layer of this two-year bilateral framework—putting names and trophies on the businesses already doing the work on the ground.

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