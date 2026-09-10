Malaysian Mother Died In Perth After Alleged Domestic Assault, Her Family Had Warned Police Three Months Earlier
A 28-year-old Malaysian mother of three died in Perth after an alleged multi-day assault by her partner, despite her family having reported concerns to police months before her death.
Facebook: 珀斯华人群-Chinese in Perth/Jerra Eam Ed Esoj
In Brief
- Tan Kah Ming, 28, died at Royal Perth Hospital after allegedly being assaulted by her partner, Younis Qambari, over several days.
- Tan's family had warned Western Australia Police about her injuries approximately three months before her death.
- A GoFundMe campaign for Tan's three children has raised over AUD58,000, with her twin sister caring for them.