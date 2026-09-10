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Malaysian Mother Died In Perth After Alleged Domestic Assault, Her Family Had Warned Police Three Months Earlier
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Malaysian Mother Died In Perth After Alleged Domestic Assault, Her Family Had Warned Police Three Months Earlier

A 28-year-old Malaysian mother of three died in Perth after an alleged multi-day assault by her partner, despite her family having reported concerns to police months before her death.

by
September 10, 2026
Facebook: 珀斯华人群-Chinese in Perth/Jerra Eam Ed Esoj
In Brief
  • Tan Kah Ming, 28, died at Royal Perth Hospital after allegedly being assaulted by her partner, Younis Qambari, over several days.
  • Tan's family had warned Western Australia Police about her injuries approximately three months before her death.
  • A GoFundMe campaign for Tan's three children has raised over AUD58,000, with her twin sister caring for them.

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Tan Kah Ming, 28, from Butterworth, Penang, was found unresponsive at her home in St James, Perth, Australia, at around 8:30 pm on 26 August.

She was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital, where she later died.

Her three children — aged 3, 5, and 7 — were inside the home at the time.

Her partner, Younis Qambari, 38, has been charged with murder in the context of a family and domestic relationship.

Prosecutors allege he assaulted Tan over several days.

Qambari appeared before the Perth Magistrates Court, where bail was denied.

He is scheduled for a legal advice hearing at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on 16 September.

Tan’s family said they had contacted Western Australia Police approximately three months before her death after noticing injuries on her body.

Children in aunt’s care as GoFundMe nears AUD58,000

The three children are currently under the care of their aunt, Kah Hooi — Tan’s twin sister, who lives nearby in Perth.

Tan’s father has since travelled from Malaysia to be with the family.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Tan’s sister and former colleagues to cover the children’s childcare, daily expenses, and future education had raised AUD58,261 — approximately RM171,000 — as of Thursday (10 Sep).

The initial target was AUD100,000.

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook described the case as a “horrific situation” and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthen family safety funding.

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